Glassboro, NJ
14 W HIGH STREET
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:31 AM

14 W HIGH STREET

14 High Street West · (856) 881-3100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14 High Street West, Glassboro, NJ 08028

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit APT. B · Avail. now

$1,575

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom Apartment in GREAT Location. Right across from Rowan Boulevard and Barnes & Nobles Bookstore, 1 block from Rowan University, 2 blocks from Landmark Bar, 3 Blocks from Delsea Drive, and down the street from 322. Brand New Flooring, Appliances, and Fresh Paint. Sleeps up to to 4. Those attending or attended Rowan are encouraged to apply! You must have good credit (score greater than 650) or be able to get a cosignor in order to rent. You and/or your cosignor's income per week must be equal to or greater than the rent price per month. VIDEO WALKTHROUGH- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AxwBWtUfsX0&feature=youtu.be

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 W HIGH STREET have any available units?
14 W HIGH STREET has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14 W HIGH STREET have?
Some of 14 W HIGH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 W HIGH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
14 W HIGH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 W HIGH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 14 W HIGH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glassboro.
Does 14 W HIGH STREET offer parking?
No, 14 W HIGH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 14 W HIGH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14 W HIGH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 W HIGH STREET have a pool?
No, 14 W HIGH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 14 W HIGH STREET have accessible units?
No, 14 W HIGH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 14 W HIGH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 W HIGH STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 14 W HIGH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 W HIGH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
