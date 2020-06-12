14 W HIGH STREET

Amenities

3 Bedroom Apartment in GREAT Location. Right across from Rowan Boulevard and Barnes & Nobles Bookstore, 1 block from Rowan University, 2 blocks from Landmark Bar, 3 Blocks from Delsea Drive, and down the street from 322. Brand New Flooring, Appliances, and Fresh Paint. Sleeps up to to 4. Those attending or attended Rowan are encouraged to apply! You must have good credit (score greater than 650) or be able to get a cosignor in order to rent. You and/or your cosignor's income per week must be equal to or greater than the rent price per month. VIDEO WALKTHROUGH- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AxwBWtUfsX0&feature=youtu.be