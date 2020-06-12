12 JAMES COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Centrally located 3 level townhome in desirable neighborhood of Olde Orchard. Located right near Rowan University, off of Delsea Drive, minutes from Downtown Glassboro, and close to Pitman and Washington Township. Ground level features a family room or bedroom and garage. Head up the stairs and find the spacious main level featuring living room, dining room, eat in kitchen, and sliding doors that will lead you to your own private deck. 3rd level offers the large master bedroom with 2 bedrooms and full bath and bonus laundry room for convenience. Landlord will pay association fee and all appliances are included. Those attending or attended Rowan are encouraged to apply! You must have good credit (score greater than 650) or be able to get a cosignor in order to rent. You and/or your cosignor's income per week must be equal to or greater than the rent price per month. VIDEO WALKTHROUGH- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4eBk6JVcFTU&feature=youtu.be