Glassboro, NJ
12 JAMES COURT
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:31 AM

12 JAMES COURT

12 James Court · (856) 881-3100
Location

12 James Court, Glassboro, NJ 08028

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1792 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Centrally located 3 level townhome in desirable neighborhood of Olde Orchard. Located right near Rowan University, off of Delsea Drive, minutes from Downtown Glassboro, and close to Pitman and Washington Township. Ground level features a family room or bedroom and garage. Head up the stairs and find the spacious main level featuring living room, dining room, eat in kitchen, and sliding doors that will lead you to your own private deck. 3rd level offers the large master bedroom with 2 bedrooms and full bath and bonus laundry room for convenience. Landlord will pay association fee and all appliances are included. Those attending or attended Rowan are encouraged to apply! You must have good credit (score greater than 650) or be able to get a cosignor in order to rent. You and/or your cosignor's income per week must be equal to or greater than the rent price per month. VIDEO WALKTHROUGH- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4eBk6JVcFTU&feature=youtu.be

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 JAMES COURT have any available units?
12 JAMES COURT has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12 JAMES COURT have?
Some of 12 JAMES COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 JAMES COURT currently offering any rent specials?
12 JAMES COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 JAMES COURT pet-friendly?
No, 12 JAMES COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glassboro.
Does 12 JAMES COURT offer parking?
Yes, 12 JAMES COURT does offer parking.
Does 12 JAMES COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12 JAMES COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 JAMES COURT have a pool?
No, 12 JAMES COURT does not have a pool.
Does 12 JAMES COURT have accessible units?
No, 12 JAMES COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 12 JAMES COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 JAMES COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 12 JAMES COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 JAMES COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
