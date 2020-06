Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

HUGE house perfect for Rowan students. House has 2 units. First unit is a 4 bedroom 2 full and 1 half bathrooms. The 2 living rooms and dining room are absolutely huge. Basement is large and empty for additional storage. second unit is a 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit. Perfect for a large group of friends to rent the entire house.