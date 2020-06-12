/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
51 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Freehold, NJ
The Edge at Freehold
1101 Devon Drive, Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1317 sqft
If you've been waiting for the perfect combination of a truly convenient location coupled with luxurious residences and on-site retail, look no further! The Edge at Freehold is the ideal community for commuters, professionals, first-time renters, or
Results within 1 mile of Freehold
East Freehold
503 Harding Road
503 Harding Road, East Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
(Available Sept 1) Very clean and very well-kept 2nd floor Condo in sought after briarwood complex. Spacious, hardwood floors through out, kitchen with breakfast nook, sun room, livingroom/dining room combo each bedroom has walk in closet.
East Freehold
506 Harding Road
506 Harding Road, East Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1308 sqft
Come see this spacious 2 bedroom condo in a great part of Freehold Township, minutes from great restaurants, shopping centers, mall and attraction. Large size living/dining room with additional great room leading to balcony. There is 1 and 1/2 baths.
Results within 5 miles of Freehold
330 Sequoia Ct
330 Sequoia Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
964 sqft
Available 07/01/20 2BR 2BATH 2ND FLOOR CONDO - Property Id: 284618 POINTE O WOODS UPPER LEVEL END UNIT CONDO 2 BR 2 BATH. NEW WINDOWS, NEW FURNACE AND CENTRAL AC, NEW STACKABLE WASHER/DRYER.
77 Overlook Way
77 Overlook Way, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1158 sqft
Move Right in to this beautiful Renovated very rare End Unit Ranch. This home has all new windows with an additional window in the Living Rm for an abundance of sunlight.
33 Oliver Court
33 Oliver Court, West Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Electric Paid by: Tenant; Gas Paid by: Tenant; Sewer Paid by: Tenant; Water Paid by: Tenant; Internet/Cable Paid by Tenant; Grounds Maintained by: Owner; Maintenance Fee Paid by: Owner; Security Deposit: $3,150
39 Worthington Court
39 Worthington Court, West Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Lovely 2BR , 2 Bath lower Condo on Wyndham w/slider to back patio. So much redone: Replaced H/Water heater, Replaced windows & slider, M/Bath gutted and redone, renovated 2nd bath, Ceiling Fans & HH in LR, DR,, Hall & Kitchen.
5 White Oak Court
5 White Oak Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED KITCHEN!!! This 2/bdrm, 2 bath unit boasts a newer kitchen remodel that included white kitchen cabinets and sparkling granite counter tops!! This lovely unit has a living room/dining room combination open to the kitchen with
71 Jaffreyton Close
71 Jaffreyton Close, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1261 sqft
Beautiful Updated 2 Bedroom, 2 full Bath Home In Surrey Downs. Updated Kitchen With New Cabinets And Granite Counters.Hardwood Floors Throughout Home. Large Master Bedroom With Updated Master Bath Which Is Handicap Friendly.
Robertsville
354 Sunshine Court
354 Sunshine Court, Robertsville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Light and bright, beautiful and completely renovated condo with loft. Located on a cul-de-sac , this airy, freshly painted unit boasts beautiful updated floors and newer windows. Family room has vaulted ceilings.
388 Brookview Court
388 Brookview Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
964 sqft
Lovely Aspen Model That Offers Newer Carpet and Fresh Paint! Newer Appliances And Updated Kitchen And Two Full Bathrooms. Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen With Balcony.
3807 Corral Court
3807 Corral Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Neat clean 2 bedroom, 2 bath first floor condo with finished basement. Just move right in. You won't be disappointed.
Raintree
34 Tulip Lane
34 Tulip Lane, West Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
Upper Level Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath condo just been freshly painted. Open floor lay-out with cathedral ceilings, skylights and hardwood floors throughout. Sunny and Bright master bedroom w/walking closet.
165 Cross Slope Court
165 Cross Slope Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Lovely LOWER updated two-bedroom, two-bath condo. Features eat-in kitchen with newer cabinets, countertops, and appliances. Main bath with new vanity, commode, and tub. Master Bathroom with Stall shower. Enclosed patio with wooded view.
406 Brookview Court
406 Brookview Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
POINTE O WOODS. UPPER LEVEL CONDO 2 BED 2 BATH ASPEN MODEL. NEW WINDOWS AND SLIDER. ENTER INTO FOYER WITH HALLWAY CLOSET. LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM COMBO W/ SLIDERS TO OUTDOOR DECK. STACKABLE WASHER AND DRYER.
400 Brookview Court
400 Brookview Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Well-maintained upper level unit in the desirable Point O Woods complex. Appreciate two large bedrooms, each with their own full bathroomattached. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet.
20 Augusta Court
20 Augusta Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful immaculate upgraded 2 bedrooms condo with a den that can be used as a 3rd bedroom. All 3 rooms have large walk-in closets. This unit is featuring updated beautiful kitchen, nice floors, newer windows, Located in a desirable school district.
28 Meadow Green Circle
28 Meadow Green Circle, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
JUST FRESHLY PAINTED.RENOVATED 2BR 1.5 BATHS.FEATURING EATIN KITCHEN,CUSTOM CABINETS,CERAMIC FLR.SPACIOUS LR/DR.COMFORTABLE MASTER BR WITH PRIVATE HALF BATH.SEPERATE LAUNDRY ROOM.WOOD FLOORS IN LR/DR,2 BRS.COZY ENCLOSED PORCH.
156 Cross Slope Court
156 Cross Slope Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1130 sqft
Truly immaculate, move in ready and renovated! This 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Upper level END unit is a delight with NEW Windows, All HARDWOOD Floors, REDONE Kitchen w GRANITE Counters, Updated Baths. Recessed lighting. Washer & Dryer included.
Raintree
75 Tulip Lane
75 Tulip Lane, West Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
ENJOY COUNTRY CLUB LIVING AT ITS BEST IN A GATED GOLF COMMUNITY. MAGNOLIA LOWER MODEL FEATURES EAT IN KITCHEN, RECENTLY UPDATED. ALL NEW CARPETS, UPDATED BATHS.ENJOY TWO CLUBHOUSES, GYM, CARD ROOM, WALKING PATHS.
Raintree
86 Tulip Lane
86 Tulip Lane, West Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Two Bedroom Second Level Condo in the Gated community of Rain Tree! Brand new carpet throughout! Very bright unit! Offers eat-in kitchen , living room/dining room combo, master bedroom with an master bath, 2nd bedroom and 2nd full bath! This unit
Stonehurst West
2204 Devon Drive
2204 Devon Dr, West Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,870
1389 sqft
This Elton apartment is a beautiful PET-FRIENDLY 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home.
East Freehold
4 Hawthorne Court
4 Hawthorne Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautifully Maintained 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in Poets Corner. Updated kitchen, and baths. First floor with Pergo Floors. Large master bedroom with plenty of closets and master bath. Second bedroom with private full bath.
64 Overlook Way
64 Overlook Way, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
RENOVATED 2BR/2BA END UNIT RANCH. EAT-IN KITCHEN, SPACIOUS LR/DR, NEW LAMINATE FLOORING LR/DR. MASTER BR SUITE WITH STALL SHOWER. PRIVATE ENCLOSED PORCH. LOTS OF STORAGE. ACTIVE 55 AND OVER ADULT COMMUNITY.
