Apartment List
/
NJ
/
franklin park
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:19 PM

66 Apartments for rent in Franklin Park, NJ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Franklin Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and s... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
227 Lindsey Crt.
227 Lindsey Court, Franklin Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1660 sqft
Must have: LOVELY 3 Bdrms 2.5 baths: prestigious S - Property Id: 6938 GORGEOUS, LOVABLY DESIGNED 3 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHS CAN BE YOURS. Call now: 908-842-3690.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
129 TOPAZ DR
129 Topaz Drive, Franklin Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1956 sqft
Updated 3 Bed TH in great location backs to open spaces.The Kitchen has ceramic tiles, 42" cabinets & sliding door to the fenced yard & patio. The patio can also be accessed from Liv. Rm sliders.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
214 AMETHYST WAY
214 Amethyst Way, Franklin Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautiful Updated 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 bath End Unit in Beacon Hill.
Results within 5 miles of Franklin Park
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
38 Units Available
Avalon Somerset
500 Bristol Blvd, Somerset, NJ
Studio
$1,710
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1218 sqft
Spacious apartments and townhomes with in-unit washer and dryer, private patio or balcony, and gourmet kitchen. Modern designs with 9-foot ceilings and crown molding. Fitness center and pool. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:28am
$
12 Units Available
Georgetown Apartments
1470-I Oaktree Drive, North Brunswick, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,424
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
700 sqft
Centrally located, between Route 27 and Route 1, with a bus line to NYC at the corner, these apartments come in 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans with spacious layouts and attractive amenities.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Livingston Terrace
434 Livingston Ave #613, New Brunswick, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
625 sqft
A modern and upgraded place to live, this complex offers spacious floor plans, on-site management, large closets, semi-private entrances and easy access to public transportation.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated April 30 at 08:59pm
Contact for Availability
Douglass Gardens
462 Hamilton St Apt. A, Somerset, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
780 sqft
These garden-style apartments are within a short drive of Rutgers University, Highland Park and area shops. Apartments feature ceramic-tiled bathrooms, energy-efficient appliances and large closets. On-site playground and green space. Pet-friendly.

1 of 81

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
78 14-th St.
78 14th St, Somerset, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,299
2500 sqft
4 Bedroom, 3 full baths Home - Property Id: 13024 Lovely situated Capecod close to great shopping malls & all you need in a quiet, residential area.

1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
78 14th St
78 14th Street, Somerset, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,299
2450 sqft
Lovely situated Capecod, a great Home perfectly suited for a loving Family. It is close (10 minutes) to hospitals like St.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3 Boyard Court
3 Boyard Court, Somerset, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1460 sqft
3 Boyard Court Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom Townhouse - 3 Bedroom Townhouse, 2 1/2 Bath, Hardwood Floors, Ceramic Tile, New Carpeting on Stairway, Master Bedroom wtih attached bath Washer/Dryer in unit Landlord pays association fees Tenant pays all

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
59 CHERRYWOOD DR
59 Cherrywood Drive, Somerset, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
GORGEOUS END UNIT TOWNHOME LOCATED IN DESIRABLE QUAILBROOK~MODERN EAT IN KITCHEN BOASTS DESIGNER CABINETRY, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES~FORMAL DINING ROOM OPENS TO THE KITCHEN & LIVING ROOM~BOTH MASTER SUITES OFFER PRIVATE

1 of 4

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
41 WHITBY CIR
41 Whitby Circle, Somerset, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Renovated 2017 A WELL MAINTAINED meticulous Quailbrook Town House in a very quite neighborhood. 3BR & 2 1/2 baths with garage, fire place. HARDWOOD FLOORs.
Results within 10 miles of Franklin Park
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
15 Units Available
Hunters Glen Apartments
1109 Hunters Glen Dr, Plainsboro Center, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,365
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
835 sqft
Just off the golf course, near the waterfront. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Fantastic community amenities such as a pool, playground and courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
12 Units Available
Quail Ridge
2005 Quail Ridge Dr, Plainsboro Center, NJ
Studio
$1,249
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,496
945 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
8 Units Available
Barclay Square
1900 Barclay Blvd, Princeton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
1423 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,410
1929 sqft
From the moment you arrive at Barclay Square at Princeton Forrestal, you become instantly aware of the uncommon luxury, as the collection of beautifully appointed 2 and 3 bedroom residences and unparalleled amenities abound.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:18pm
$
22 Units Available
The Vue
110 Somerset St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,889
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1097 sqft
New Brunswick apartments close to major employers and cultural attractions. These homes have stainless steel appliances and washers and dryers. Friendly community with on-site management and package receiving services.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
Dunellen
33 Units Available
Avalon Piscataway
7000 Avalon Way, Dunellen, NJ
Studio
$1,745
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,885
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1316 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Community has a fitness center, outdoor pool and lounge areas. Units have plank flooring, large walk-in closets and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
24 Units Available
Avalon Princeton
100 Albert Way, Princeton, NJ
Studio
$1,855
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,050
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,464
1277 sqft
Community Park North and Westminster Choir School are just minutes from this property. The recently renovated units are furnished and have hardwood flooring. There's a pool, yoga studio and 24-hour gym in this smoke-free community.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:28am
$
72 Units Available
Pleasant View Gardens
258 Carlton Ave, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,389
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
925 sqft
Nestled into 80 acres of green space, these Colonial-inspired apartments offer updated floor plans and one, two, or three-bedroom units. Amenities include onsite pools, open floor plans, and walk-in closets in some units.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:28am
Bound Brook
15 Units Available
Bound Brook Apartments
73B Codrington Dr, Bound Brook, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,259
425 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
525 sqft
This community offers residents on-site parking, 24-hour emergency maintenance and a pet-friendly environment. Apartments include hardwood flooring, high-speed internet access, and free heat and hot water. Chimney Rock West and Codrington Park are both nearby.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
28 Units Available
The Lena
100 River Park Dr, Raritan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,680
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances and quartz counters. Pet-friendly community featuring pool, tennis court, clubhouse and business center. Short drive to Char Steakhouse for fine dining or to Raritan Valley Park for recreation.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
26 Units Available
The Quincy
120 Neilson St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$1,510
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,698
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,727
1075 sqft
Luxurious interiors with granite countertops and updated appliances. Pet-friendly community with a state-of-the-art fitness center and private club room. Minutes from Amtrak NJ Transit and Route 18.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
100 Units Available
Kensington Place
527 Old Bridge Tpke, South River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,830
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,980
1521 sqft
Just seconds from all the shopping options along Old Bridge Turnpike, this community is also within an hour of NYC and Philadelphia. Amenities include fire pit, grilling area and pool. Nine-foot ceilings and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
$
67 Units Available
Plaza Square Apartments
1 Richmond St, New Brunswick, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,433
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,769
1511 sqft
Prime location close to upscale restaurants, cafes, nightlife and retail shops. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, vinyl plank flooring, walk-in closets and washer/dryer in each unit. Swimming pool and fitness studio!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Franklin Park, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Franklin Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Franklin Park 2 BedroomsFranklin Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFranklin Park 3 BedroomsFranklin Park Apartments with Balcony
Franklin Park Apartments with GarageFranklin Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFranklin Park Apartments with ParkingFranklin Park Apartments with Pool
Franklin Park Apartments with Washer-DryerFranklin Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsFranklin Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Newark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJLevittown, PAMorristown, NJEast Orange, NJTrenton, NJKearny, NJ
Lakewood, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJSomerset, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJOld Bridge, NJRobertsville, NJLincroft, NJ
Kenvil, NJSomerville, NJMendham, NJMartinsville, NJRahway, NJPort Monmouth, NJIselin, NJRockaway, NJKeansburg, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
Essex County CollegePrinceton University
Rutgers University-Newark