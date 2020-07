Amenities

Renovated & freshly painted end unit townhome with finished basement, available for immediate occupancy. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has much to offer. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Fireplace in living room. Sliders to great sized deck. Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Ample storage space. All baths remodeled. Desirable neighborhood conveniently located in close proximity to all major highways, shopping, entertainment & easy commute to NYC (bus & train).