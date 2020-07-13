/
/
/
apartments under 1800
Last updated July 13 2020 at 5:01 PM
184 Apartments under $1,800 for rent in Fort Lee, NJ
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
1 Unit Available
Palisades Gardens Apartments
1452 Center Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,632
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Palisade Gardens Apartments offers spacious, upscale studio apartments, one bedroom apartments and two bedroom apartments all set on lovely, well cared for grounds.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
312 Elsmere Pl
312 Elsmere Place, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Sunny 1bedrm ,Mod kitchen ,Rapid to NY City - Property Id: 231293 Don't Miss Out 1bedroom Modern eat in kitchen Living room Hardwood floors Landlord Provides Heat , Hot water Onsite parking New York express 42nd st & 8 Ave 178.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Coytesville
3050 Edwin Ave 1G
3050 Edwin Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Unit 1G Available 08/15/20 1 BR, Huge Closets, steps from NYC transit - Property Id: 309217 Live in a park like setting just steps from NYC transport! Well maintained 1BR/Full bath. Huge closets. Tons of storage space.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Palisade Terrace
1450 Palisade Avenue, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1 BR CONDO with POOL - Property Id: 294442 GREAT LOCATION. NICE SIZE 1BR ON 4TH FLOOR WITH ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED (ELECTRICITY, HEAT, HOT WATER ). CLOSE TO ALL AND EASY COMMUTE TO NYC. ON-SITE SUPER, 24HR DOORMAN, SWIMMING POOL.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2375 Hudson Ter 3E
2375 Hudson Terrace, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,627
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mid Rise, X Large 1bedrm ,Pet Ok,NY Exp Bus - Property Id: 274642 Don't Miss Out "1 Month Free Rent " Mid Rise Building Lots of Natural Sun lite.
Results within 1 mile of Fort Lee
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Ridgefield Gardens
932 Banta Place, Ridgefield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Ridgefield Gardens features spacious apartments in a serene landscaped setting in suburban Ridgefield, NJ. Walk easily to local shopping and restaurants and enjoy the convenience of a NYC bus line right at your corner.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
7 Units Available
Leonia
Lakeview
96E Lakeview Ave, Leonia, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,243
660 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
$
Contact for Availability
Ridgefield Heights
Hillside Village
596 Bruce St, Ridgefield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
858 sqft
Hillside Village is located right in the center of the action in suburban Ridgefield, NJ.
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
860 Riverside Drive
860 Riverside Drive, New York, NY
Studio
$1,800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Classic studio that just underwent a through a GUT renovation. This apartment has an all new eat in kitchen, STAINLESS APPLIANCES being installed, great closet space and renovated bath. The building has an elevator, live in super and laundry.
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
648 West 158th Street
648 West 158th Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,800
BRAND NEW RENOVATIONWASHER/DRYER IN UNITSTAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES* NO FEE!Welcome home to your NEWLY RENOVATED apartment with WASHER/DRYER! With such beautiful finishes and OPEN KITCHEN, this sunny 1-bedroom apartment in the heart of VIBRANT
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
725 West 184th Street
725 West 184th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$1,750
1 Bedroom
Ask
*** MASSIVE / Two-Level Studio - - - Separate Kitchen *** Enjoy a RENOVATED huge studio home featuring a renovated & fully equipped windowed kitchen multi-level space including a dining area and a large entry foyer gorgeous pre-war details &
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
386 Fort Washington Ave
386 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
$1,725
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 386 Fort Washington Ave in New York. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
385 Fort Washington Avenue
385 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
$1,712
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
RENT STABILIZED**** SPACIOUS STUDIO NO FEE - NEW - CONDO FINISH - NO FEE -HUDSON HEIGHTS SPACIOUS STUDIO NO FEE - NEW - BRAND NEW RENOVATION- CONDO FINISH - NO FEE -HUDSON HEIGHTS The unit has gone through a partial renovation- floors - Hardwood
Results within 5 miles of Fort Lee
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:32pm
$
37 Units Available
Edgewater
Riello
99 Gorge Road, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,797
1006 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,604
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,904
1932 sqft
Incredible views of the Hudson River and close to Downtown Manhattan. On-site business center, kids playroom, concierge service, and steam room. Fabulous interiors with gourmet kitchens and lots of natural light.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
37 Units Available
East Hill
The Brownstones at Englewood South
73 Brownstone Way, Englewood, NJ
Studio
$1,873
809 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,781
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,486
1362 sqft
Well-equipped 1-2 bedroom apartments featuring balconies, granite, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Access the highway on nearby I-95 or practice your swing at Overpeck Golf Course.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
19 Units Available
East Hill
Englewood Village
240 E Palisade Ave, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,735
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Englewood Village combines Old World charm with modern function.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 8 at 09:34pm
1 Unit Available
Fleetwood - Concourse Village
Sheridan Plaza
930 Sheridan Avenue, Bronx, NY
Studio
$1,699
1 Bedroom
Ask
Building has art deco lobby, attended indoor garage, and laundry facilities. Units include hardwood floors, spacious kitchens, and great views. Located just steps from the 4, B, and D trains.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 8 at 09:33pm
3 Units Available
Highbridge
Noonan Towers
939 Woodycrest Avenue, Bronx, NY
Studio
$1,636
1 Bedroom
$1,904
2 Bedrooms
$2,653
Residents live minutes from Yankee Stadium and the B and D subway trains. Building has lobby with intricate decorative moldings, elevator, and playground across the street. Units feature hardwood floors, large kitchens, and bright sun.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 8 at 09:33pm
2 Units Available
University Heights
River Hill Gardens
1981 Sedgwick Avenue, Bronx, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,799
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
Residential building with on-site property manager, attended parking, and laundry facilities. Located in University Heights along the Harlem River. Units accessible for people with a disability. Amenities include tile flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 05:00pm
2 Units Available
Guttenberg
69th Street
63-67 69th Street, Guttenberg, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
Welcome to 69th Street Apartments with our spacious studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments include free heat and hot water.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Hudson Ridge
7312 2-H Boulevard East, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
$1,265
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
725 sqft
Situated on the banks of the Hudson River, these studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments are surrounded by shopping and dining. Amenities include well-appointed kitchens, wood-plank flooring and large windows.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 15 at 05:31pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Eden
The Capri
1700 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY
Studio
$1,644
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Affordable living near Yankee Stadium and the New York Botanical Garden. Controlled access building with on-site laundry facilities, package service, garage parking and 24-hour doorman.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
$
1 Unit Available
Carriage House
45 Euclid Ave, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,745
2 Bedrooms
Ask
You can't beat the convenient location of Carriage House, with it's easy access to Routes 80, 46, 17, 95 4. Catch an express bus to NYC, or walk an easy block to the train.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated April 24 at 09:40pm
1 Unit Available
Fordham Manor
Fordham Terrace
2400 Webb Ave, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,616
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
On a tree-lined street near Fordham University and the Bronx Zoo. Air conditioned units with high-speed internet, trash compactors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring.
Similar Pages
Fort Lee 1 BedroomsFort Lee 2 BedroomsFort Lee 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFort Lee 3 BedroomsFort Lee Accessible ApartmentsFort Lee Apartments under $1,800
Fort Lee Apartments with BalconyFort Lee Apartments with GarageFort Lee Apartments with GymFort Lee Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFort Lee Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NY
Bayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJHarrison, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJLodi, NJUpper Montclair, NJRutherford, NJ