Apartment List
/
NJ
/
flemington
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:40 AM

7 Apartments for rent in Flemington, NJ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
The Pavilion at Raritan
2 Healthquest Blvd, Flemington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1072 sqft
Tucked away on the edge of where the Flemington and Raritan Township lines meet lies The Pavilion at Raritan- a cozy community that thrives on small town charm and offers only the best that modern living has to offer.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
32 PARK AVE
32 Park Ave, Flemington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
Located in historic Preservation District. The rooms have been beautifully decorated and crown molding flows thru the livingroom and diningroom. Cook up a feast for your guests in the large kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Flemington

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
801 POPLAR CT
801 Poplar Court, Hunterdon County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
End-Unit w/ EIK,2017 Carpet/Garage Opener/Furnace/Water Heater,2020 Paint,2 BR,1.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
151 ALLENS CORNER RD
151 Allens Corner Road, Hunterdon County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
2282 sqft
SPACIOUS,OPEN & AIRY CA style ranch PRIVATELY bordered by farmland & woods! BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED - Gourmet center isle KIT 2001 w/ Sub Zero Ref, Bosch DW & Dbl convection oven, Updated BA's, Refinished Â HDWD floors throughout,New Roof 2012,
Results within 10 miles of Flemington
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Halstead Place
67 Halstead St, Clinton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1240 sqft
Bristol 1st Floor - This beautiful first floor end-unit two bedroom, two bath features a generous kitchen with granite counter tops, custom style cabinetry, tile backsplash, and GE Energy Star appliances.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
9 MAPLE STREET
9 Maple Street, Hopewell, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1392 sqft
Loaded with charm and wonderfully located in Hopewell Borough, renovated Victorian with fully fenced yard is available immediately. Wrap around front porch, eat in kitchen with island, spacious dining room and welcoming great room.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
46-50 SPENCER LN
46-50 Spencer Lane, Lebanon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
Very private setting surrounded by 100's of acres of farmland.Large living room and eat-in kitchen with two bedrooms and a jack & jill bath.Available immediately. Pets acceptable on landlord's discretion.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Flemington, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Flemington renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PABethlehem, PANew Brunswick, NJLevittown, PAMorristown, NJTrenton, NJLansdale, PAPlainfield, NJEaston, PASomerset, NJHorsham, PAHighland Park, NJ
Princeton, NJOld Bridge, NJWillow Grove, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAMadison, NJSellersville, PAWarminster Heights, PAChalfont, PABordentown, NJPennington, NJBeverly, NJ
Rockledge, PADublin, PAPanther Valley, NJGreen Knoll, NJSayreville, NJBangor, PAHigh Bridge, NJRoebling, NJWilson, PAFort Washington, PASouderton, PANewtown, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Moravian CollegeNorthampton County Area Community College
University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple University