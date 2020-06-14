168 Apartments for rent in Fair Lawn, NJ with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fair Lawn renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:41pm
Fair Lawn
3 Units Available
Radnor Manor
15-60 Pollitt Dr, Fair Lawn, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
Next to Fair Lawn's historic Radburn section, Radnor Manor is a quiet, convenient complex just steps away from a commuter train station, and minutes from the Garden State Parkway, Routes 17 and 4.
Results within 1 mile of Fair Lawn
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:15pm
11 Units Available
Cloverdale Associates, LLC
414 N Midland Ave, Bergen County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,555
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Keep your clothes looking as fresh as the day you bought them by visiting our two onsite laundry facilities. After a drive home from one of the area’s great employers or a day trip to the city, park your car in your reserved parking space.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Elmwood Park
1 Unit Available
284 MILLER AVE
284 Miller Avenue, Elmwood Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Lovely and spacious 3 bedroom 1 full bath apartment located on the first floor of a well maintained 2 family house. Featuring an eat-in kitchen, living room, dining room, hardwood floors throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Fair Lawn
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
River Edge
2 Units Available
New Bridge Crossing
230 Kinderkamack Road, River Edge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,272
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Exciting News! New Bridge Crossing is now scheduling appointments for pre-leasing tours and applications.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
15 Units Available
Prospect Place
300 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,853
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,104
1268 sqft
High-rise apartments with wall-to-wall windows and majestic views. Garden-style community ideal for pet lovers. Walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and in-unit washer and dryer. Community pool table.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
Wood - Ridge
25 Units Available
Avalon at Wesmont Station
100 Rosie Sq, Wood-Ridge, NJ
Studio
$1,645
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,810
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1162 sqft
Up to three-bedroom apartments in vibrant complex featuring hangout areas like a fire pit, clubhouse and pool. Bergen Town Center is close by for shopping, as is Woodland Park for some fresh air.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
17 Units Available
Avalon Hackensack at Riverside
414 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack, NJ
Studio
$1,895
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,075
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1098 sqft
This green community's perfect location allows easy access to Manhattan, Riverside Square Mall and Hackensack River Park. Residents can relax in the hot tub, pool or coffee bar. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
Maple Valley
4 Units Available
Stony Hill
6A Stony Hill Rd, Eatontown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,445
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Stony Hill Apartments for rent in Eatontown, NJ. QUALITY FAMILY LIVING, At Stony Hill Apartments you'll be close to schools, great restaurants, the Monmouth Mall, and New York City trains and buses.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
3 Units Available
263 Franklin Avenue
263 Franklin Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in a historic, five story, elevator building near the center of town, The Apartments at 263 Franklin Avenue are made up of spacious one and two bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
Lodi
1 Unit Available
Rae Realty
111 Dell Glen, Lodi, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,275
860 sqft
Looking for a spacious apartment? Then Rae Realty is the place for you. Featuring individual private entrances, generous closet space, on-site parking, laundry facilities and more.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:09pm
$
2 Units Available
Carriage House
45 Euclid Ave, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,745
2 Bedrooms
Ask
You can't beat the convenient location of Carriage House, with it's easy access to Routes 80, 46, 17, 95 4. Catch an express bus to NYC, or walk an easy block to the train.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
2 Units Available
Imperial Apartments
390 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,555
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Hackensack on beautiful Prospect Avenue this six story mid-rise offers renovated Studio, One and Two Bedroom Apartments.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Hasbrouch Heights
1 Unit Available
101 Terrace Ave
101 Terrace Avenue, Hasbrouck Heights, NJ
Studio
$1,125
363 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in an historic, five story, elevator building, The Apartments at 101 Terrace Avenue are made up of studios, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:01pm
$
4 Units Available
The Pierre
185 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,995
1059 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1363 sqft
Winner of the NJAA Garden State Awards for Best Managed Property, The Pierre is recognized for its outstanding customer service and award winning staff.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:48pm
7 Units Available
Summit Manor Apartments
58 Berkshire Pl, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,650
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1000 sqft
Summit Manor's large 850 square feet of living space and convenience to Routes 80, 46, 17, 95 4 make it a unique and highly sought after location.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated May 27 at 06:24pm
Waldwick
4 Units Available
Waldwick Station
41 W Prospect St, Waldwick, NJ
Studio
$1,950
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,250
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
1245 sqft
Great location for commuters with easy access to Route 17, Garden State Parkway and I-287. Units include air conditioners, dishwashers and high ceilings. Community offers package receiving, recycling and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
River Edge
4 Units Available
Royal Court
72 Reservoir Ave, River Edge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,680
825 sqft
Tucked along the Hackensack River, Royal Court Apartments is your peaceful hideaway. Set on beautiful tree-lined garden grounds, we offer one bedroom apartments for rent in River Edge, New Jersey.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Lodi
Contact for Availability
The Gardens at Wesmont Station
1 Marion Pepe Drive, Lodi, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,449
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
730 sqft
An easy commute to New York City. Situated on a 30-acre property, these garden-style apartments offer private entrances and modern updates. On-site free parking with garage options. Near fitness centers.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
46 Anderson St 22
46 Anderson Street, Hackensack, NJ
Studio
$1,249
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
**BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** - Property Id: 296292 **BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Laundry in building *Heat and hot water included *Spacious and airy *Tons of sunlight *Tiles in bathroom *Hardwood flooring *Plenty of windows *Near

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
50 Anderson St 26
50 Anderson Street, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,594
326 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 295656 **BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Heat and hot water included *Laundry in building *Spacious and airy *Tons of sunlight *Hardwood flooring *Plenty of

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Haledon
1 Unit Available
2 John St 306
2 John Street, Haledon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1545 sqft
2 JOHN STREET, UNIT 306, HALEDON - Property Id: 286759 JUNE FREE IF YOU SIGN TODAY!! Nice size two bedrooms with three bathrooms Loft style apartment, located in Haledon! Just 1-minute walk to 24/7 bus stop on Belmont Ave & John St, get to New

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Wrigley Park
1 Unit Available
274 Governor St 123
274 Governor Street, Paterson, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1700 sqft
Brand New 3 beds 2 bath condos - Property Id: 246398 Brand New 3 bedroom condos !!! 2 baths Best Condos in Paterson Nj Hard wood floors thru out Ceramic tile floors in bathroom $2500 month rent noting included Must make at least 6700 total house

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Woodland Park
1 Unit Available
70 Haverhill
70 Haverhill Avenue, Woodland Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1600 sqft
Redesigned 3 bedroom apartment - Property Id: 112003 Redesigned 3 bedroom 1 bath rental perched on the mountains of Woodland Park.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Lodi
1 Unit Available
389 Church St Apt A
389 Church St, Hasbrouck Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
**NO BROKER FEE** Welcome to Hasbrouck Heights! Gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath! Available for immediate move in...This completely renovated apartment is located in the transient neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shops, transportation...
City Guide for Fair Lawn, NJ

Would you want to move to a place called Slooterdam? Believe it or not, that was the original name for the lovely Fair Lawn, New Jersey, way back in the 18th century. Fortunately, a New York businessman built his estate there in 1865, naming it “Fair Lawn.” Lucky for you, the town had the good sense to adopt that name as well.

Today the estate no longer exists. Fair Lawn is an affluent suburb of New York City in the highly desirable Bergen County. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Fair Lawn, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fair Lawn renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

