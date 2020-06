Amenities

fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities

Beautiful colonial located in prime Fair Lawn location close to parks and NYC trans. Large rooms, master bedroom with master bath. Kitchen open to a beautiful family room with a fire place, bedroom/office on the first floor for WFH environment finished basement with a bedroom and a bath and a nice yard. The house will be freshly painted, power washed and floors will be polished. Contact agent for a virtual walk through.