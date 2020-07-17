All apartments in Essex County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

4 CEDAR ST

4 Cedar Street · No Longer Available
Location

4 Cedar Street, Essex County, NJ 07110
Radcliffe

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
SINGLE FAMILY LEASE QUIET NUTLEY NEIGHBORHOOD (3BED-2BATHS) SLIDERS TO DECK LARGE BRIGHT ROOMS LOTS OF CLOSETS FULL BASEMENT FOR STORAGE WITH BRAND NEW GE APPLIANCES LAUNDRY IN THE BASEMENT INSTALLING BRAND NEW GE KITCHEN APPLIANCES NEW FLOORING ON THE 2ND FLOOR TENANT RESPONSIBLE FOR LAWN MAINTENANCE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 CEDAR ST have any available units?
4 CEDAR ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Essex County, NJ.
What amenities does 4 CEDAR ST have?
Some of 4 CEDAR ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 CEDAR ST currently offering any rent specials?
4 CEDAR ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 CEDAR ST pet-friendly?
No, 4 CEDAR ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Essex County.
Does 4 CEDAR ST offer parking?
No, 4 CEDAR ST does not offer parking.
Does 4 CEDAR ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4 CEDAR ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 CEDAR ST have a pool?
No, 4 CEDAR ST does not have a pool.
Does 4 CEDAR ST have accessible units?
No, 4 CEDAR ST does not have accessible units.
Does 4 CEDAR ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 CEDAR ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 4 CEDAR ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 CEDAR ST does not have units with air conditioning.
