SINGLE FAMILY LEASE QUIET NUTLEY NEIGHBORHOOD (3BED-2BATHS) SLIDERS TO DECK LARGE BRIGHT ROOMS LOTS OF CLOSETS FULL BASEMENT FOR STORAGE WITH BRAND NEW GE APPLIANCES LAUNDRY IN THE BASEMENT INSTALLING BRAND NEW GE KITCHEN APPLIANCES NEW FLOORING ON THE 2ND FLOOR TENANT RESPONSIBLE FOR LAWN MAINTENANCE
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4 CEDAR ST have any available units?
4 CEDAR ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Essex County, NJ.
What amenities does 4 CEDAR ST have?
Some of 4 CEDAR ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 CEDAR ST currently offering any rent specials?
4 CEDAR ST is not currently offering any rent specials.