Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated walk in closets microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Great unit for a single person wanting to be on there own. This 2 bedroom 2 full bath 2nd floor rental is in downtown Englishtown. The unit has been freshly painted, new carpeting and new kitchen floor. The 2 bedrooms have hardwood floors. The master bedroom has a walk in closet. There is also a extra room on the first floor where you enter the unit. No pets, No Smokers .