Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage new construction

BE THE FIRST ONE TO LIVE IN THIS GORGEOUS RENOVATED SINGLE FAMILY HOME. BEAUTIFUL LANDSCAPED PRIVATE FRONT PATIO AND SIDE PATIO. NEW NEW NEW WHITE AND GRAY KITCHEN, FRONT LOAD WASHER AND DRYER, SS STOVE, DISHWASHER AND MICROWAVE. HIGH CEILINGS IN LIVING ROOM/KITCHEN. LOTS OF PARKING. TOP RATED MANALAPAN SCHOOLS. ADDITIONAL GARAGE RENTAL OPTION FOR $200 PER MONTH. MUST HAVE EXCELLENT CREDIT.