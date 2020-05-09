All apartments in Elwood
Find more places like 4509 S WHITE HORSE PIKE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Elwood, NJ
/
4509 S WHITE HORSE PIKE
Last updated May 9 2020 at 11:49 PM

4509 S WHITE HORSE PIKE

4509 White Horse Pike · (856) 784-5555 ext. 24
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4509 White Horse Pike, Elwood, NJ 08037

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2420 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a charming one story rancher that has been renovated from top to bottom. (December 2014) It is basically a brand new home. 3 bedrooms and 2 bath are spread over a large floor plan. The open living, dining and kitchen are is very spacious and convenient for meals and relaxation time. The kitchen is all new with oak cabinetry, appliances including a gas stove and plenty of room. The smaller den is located near the bathrooms and has an additional exit to the big, wooded views and back yard. Lots of closet space, main floor laundry and access to the basement for storage are big pluses! Owner is pet friendly and may consider small pet. (Number of occupants LIMITED to 4 due to private sewer). Tenant is responsible for adding salt to the water conditioning system and it is added every week. Minimum credit score and satisfactory references are necessary. Application fee and deposit is necessary to hold home until move in date. First month rent by certified funds and security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4509 S WHITE HORSE PIKE have any available units?
4509 S WHITE HORSE PIKE has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4509 S WHITE HORSE PIKE have?
Some of 4509 S WHITE HORSE PIKE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4509 S WHITE HORSE PIKE currently offering any rent specials?
4509 S WHITE HORSE PIKE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4509 S WHITE HORSE PIKE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4509 S WHITE HORSE PIKE is pet friendly.
Does 4509 S WHITE HORSE PIKE offer parking?
No, 4509 S WHITE HORSE PIKE does not offer parking.
Does 4509 S WHITE HORSE PIKE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4509 S WHITE HORSE PIKE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4509 S WHITE HORSE PIKE have a pool?
No, 4509 S WHITE HORSE PIKE does not have a pool.
Does 4509 S WHITE HORSE PIKE have accessible units?
No, 4509 S WHITE HORSE PIKE does not have accessible units.
Does 4509 S WHITE HORSE PIKE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4509 S WHITE HORSE PIKE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4509 S WHITE HORSE PIKE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4509 S WHITE HORSE PIKE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4509 S WHITE HORSE PIKE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAToms River, NJLevittown, PATrenton, NJCamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJVineland, NJMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJWilliamstown, NJAtlantic City, NJ
Lindenwold, NJMillville, NJCollingswood, NJBridgeton, NJHaddonfield, NJBellmawr, NJEgg Harbor City, NJMays Landing, NJPomona, NJSmithville, NJAbsecon, NJPleasantville, NJ
Linwood, NJSomers Point, NJOcean City, NJMargate City, NJVentnor City, NJPine Hill, NJBrigantine, NJLeisuretowne, NJClayton, NJClementon, NJEchelon, NJGreentree, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Rowan University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity