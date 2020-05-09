4509 S WHITE HORSE PIKE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a charming one story rancher that has been renovated from top to bottom. (December 2014) It is basically a brand new home. 3 bedrooms and 2 bath are spread over a large floor plan. The open living, dining and kitchen are is very spacious and convenient for meals and relaxation time. The kitchen is all new with oak cabinetry, appliances including a gas stove and plenty of room. The smaller den is located near the bathrooms and has an additional exit to the big, wooded views and back yard. Lots of closet space, main floor laundry and access to the basement for storage are big pluses! Owner is pet friendly and may consider small pet. (Number of occupants LIMITED to 4 due to private sewer). Tenant is responsible for adding salt to the water conditioning system and it is added every week. Minimum credit score and satisfactory references are necessary. Application fee and deposit is necessary to hold home until move in date. First month rent by certified funds and security deposit.