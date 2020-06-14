4333 CHAMPIONS RUN

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors stainless steel pool elevator tennis court

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities elevator pool bbq/grill tennis court

Official Listing Agent - The Mike Lentz Team 856-373-4885 - Take a LOOK at this beautiful 3rd floor unit in the desirable Park Place at Garden State Park! This unit offers a beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. The kitchen features stainless appliances and generous cabinet space. The living room has a large private balcony that overlooks the grounds. The master bedroom has a private bathroom with dual vanity, garden tub and stall shower and access to your own private balcony. The second spacious bedroom and additional full guest bathroom is located just down the hall. Other amenities include: in-unit laundry, personal storage space, community pool, BBQ area, tennis courts and close access to shopping. Tenant is responsible for ALL utilities. If you looking for a great place in a GREAT location-this is IT! Don't delay, schedule your private tour TODAY! Click the virtual tour link in the Facts section below to view the full description, all photos, and to schedule showings.