Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:56 PM

4333 CHAMPIONS RUN

4333 Champions Run · (856) 373-4885
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4333 Champions Run, Ellisburg, NJ 08002

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1196 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
pool
elevator
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Official Listing Agent - The Mike Lentz Team 856-373-4885 - Take a LOOK at this beautiful 3rd floor unit in the desirable Park Place at Garden State Park! This unit offers a beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. The kitchen features stainless appliances and generous cabinet space. The living room has a large private balcony that overlooks the grounds. The master bedroom has a private bathroom with dual vanity, garden tub and stall shower and access to your own private balcony. The second spacious bedroom and additional full guest bathroom is located just down the hall. Other amenities include: in-unit laundry, personal storage space, community pool, BBQ area, tennis courts and close access to shopping. Tenant is responsible for ALL utilities. If you looking for a great place in a GREAT location-this is IT! Don't delay, schedule your private tour TODAY! Click the virtual tour link in the Facts section below to view the full description, all photos, and to schedule showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4333 CHAMPIONS RUN have any available units?
4333 CHAMPIONS RUN has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4333 CHAMPIONS RUN have?
Some of 4333 CHAMPIONS RUN's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4333 CHAMPIONS RUN currently offering any rent specials?
4333 CHAMPIONS RUN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4333 CHAMPIONS RUN pet-friendly?
No, 4333 CHAMPIONS RUN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ellisburg.
Does 4333 CHAMPIONS RUN offer parking?
No, 4333 CHAMPIONS RUN does not offer parking.
Does 4333 CHAMPIONS RUN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4333 CHAMPIONS RUN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4333 CHAMPIONS RUN have a pool?
Yes, 4333 CHAMPIONS RUN has a pool.
Does 4333 CHAMPIONS RUN have accessible units?
No, 4333 CHAMPIONS RUN does not have accessible units.
Does 4333 CHAMPIONS RUN have units with dishwashers?
No, 4333 CHAMPIONS RUN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4333 CHAMPIONS RUN have units with air conditioning?
No, 4333 CHAMPIONS RUN does not have units with air conditioning.
