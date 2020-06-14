639 Apartments for rent in East Rutherford, NJ with hardwood floors

Big sports, little city! East Rutherford is the smallest city on record to ever host a Super Bowl. It's also the only city with fewer than 10,000 people to be home to five different professional sports teams at once.

Small, buzzing East Rutherford, New Jersey, rests just seven miles from Midtown Manhattan and is bordered by the Hackensack River on the east and the Passaic on the west. East Rutherford is zoned as a borough, a municipal unit that's smaller than a city, and is governed by a mayor and a small council of six. The borough has just over 30 miles of roadways and is intersected by State Routes 3, 120 and 17, as well as I-95. Founded as its namesake in 1894, alongside 25 other boroughs in Bergen County, East Rutherford is now home to the Meadowlands Sports Complex, the Izod Center and the MetLife Stadium. See more