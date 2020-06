Amenities

FOR RENT: BRIGHT AND CHARMING CAPE WITH LOVELY CURB APPEAL. HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE HOME, UPDATED KITCHEN INCLUDES GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS, HIGH END STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND CUSTOM CABINETRY. BOTH UPDATED BATHROOMS FEATURE CUSTOM TILE WORK AND SKYLIGHTS WITH NEWER ROOF, HOT WATER HEATER AND HVAC, IT IS A MUST SEE AND WON'T LAST! CALL TODAY!! AVAILABLE JULY 1ST