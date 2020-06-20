All apartments in Dover
123-125 KING ST
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

123-125 KING ST

123 King St · No Longer Available
Location

123 King St, Dover, NJ 07801

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
internet access
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Will not last! Amazing location minutes to train and Downtown Dover. 3 bed 1.5 bath home with recently renovated kitchen. Location and size of this side by side duplex rental make it a must see Brand new laminate floors being installed in Living Room, Dining Room and Bedrooms. High Efficiency gas heat and hot water. Off street parking for 1 car. Private/separate fenced in back yard for you to enjoy. Enjoy full basement and walk up attic for storage. Snow removal and lawn maintenance, heat, hot water, gas, electric, water, cable, internet, phone, & sewer is tenant's responsibility

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123-125 KING ST have any available units?
123-125 KING ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dover, NJ.
What amenities does 123-125 KING ST have?
Some of 123-125 KING ST's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123-125 KING ST currently offering any rent specials?
123-125 KING ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123-125 KING ST pet-friendly?
No, 123-125 KING ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dover.
Does 123-125 KING ST offer parking?
Yes, 123-125 KING ST does offer parking.
Does 123-125 KING ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123-125 KING ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123-125 KING ST have a pool?
No, 123-125 KING ST does not have a pool.
Does 123-125 KING ST have accessible units?
No, 123-125 KING ST does not have accessible units.
Does 123-125 KING ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 123-125 KING ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 123-125 KING ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 123-125 KING ST does not have units with air conditioning.
