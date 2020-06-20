123-125 KING ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

Will not last! Amazing location minutes to train and Downtown Dover. 3 bed 1.5 bath home with recently renovated kitchen. Location and size of this side by side duplex rental make it a must see Brand new laminate floors being installed in Living Room, Dining Room and Bedrooms. High Efficiency gas heat and hot water. Off street parking for 1 car. Private/separate fenced in back yard for you to enjoy. Enjoy full basement and walk up attic for storage. Snow removal and lawn maintenance, heat, hot water, gas, electric, water, cable, internet, phone, & sewer is tenant's responsibility