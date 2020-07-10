/
apartments with washer dryer
87 Apartments for rent in Dover Beaches South, NJ with washer-dryer
300 Coolidge Avenue
300 Coolidge Avenue, Dover Beaches South, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1125 sqft
WINTER RENTAL in ORTLEY BEACH! FULLY FURNISHED. **NO MORE SUMMER DATES AVAILABLE** Available Sept. 1-May 15. Updated kitchen, open floor plan, hardwood floors, ample off street parking, washer/dryer. 3 bedrooms. 3 blocks to Ortley Beach.
112 Albacore Drive
112 Albacore Drive, Dover Beaches South, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Featured Listing: Weekly summer rentalExcepting Bookings Now For the 2020 Season.
13 6th Terrace
13 6th Terrace, Dover Beaches South, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
3300 sqft
THIS IS A WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL AT $5,500 PER WEEK!! ORTLEY BEACH - WATERFRONT - THIS IS PARADISE!!! LAGOON, COVE AND BAY, QUIET FAMILY NEIGHBORHOOD - GREAT FOR KIDS, FISH, CRAB, SWIM OFF THE DOCK, WATCH THE SUNSET.
1955 Railway Avenue E
1955 Railway Avenue West, Dover Beaches South, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1051 sqft
SUMMER WEEKLY RENTAL 2020. This home is in the heart of Ortley Beach. Enjoy life at the beach or sit out on the large private deck. Fully furnished raised ranch with 3 clean bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths. Private yard and comfort.
Results within 1 mile of Dover Beaches South
27 Sampson Avenue
27 Sampson Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Very nice 3 bedroom year round rental. Steps to the beach on the quiet North End of Seaside Heights. Beautiful kitchen, hard wood floors, spacious bedrooms, open floor plan living room and dining room. Laundry in the unit.
302 Lincoln Avenue
302 Lincoln Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
SUMMER RENTAL - TWO WEEK MINIMUM - $2000/week. Stunning, fully furnished unit in a gorgeous new construction two family home located approximately 3 blocks to Seaside Heights beach & boardwalk.
4 Camden Avenue
4 Camden Avenue, Lavallette, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Featured Listing... Lower Unit. Weekly Summer Rental in Desirable Lavallette only 1 House From the Beach.
11 Dover Avenue
11 Dover Avenue, Lavallette, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
Weekly Summer Rental in Lavallette, Ocean block. This is the perfect beach home with 4 bedrooms (2 bedrooms on main floor), 2 1/2 baths, 2 living rooms, washer/dyer, fenced yard, outdoor shower, grill, patio and deck. 6 beach badges included.
1501 Grand Central Avenue
1501 Grand Central Ave, Lavallette, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Featured Listing...NO AVAILABILITY. Summer Weekly Rental beach block. Updated Cape with all new furniture. Stainless Steel Appliances. Washer/Dryer. Hardwood Floors. Outside Shower. Side Porch. 3 Beds/1 Bath. Sleeps 6. Gas Grill.
222 Hiering Avenue
222 Hiering Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
850 sqft
Available 8/29-9/5 through September. Weekly summer rental featuring 2 beds, 1 bath, only 2 blocks from the beach & boardwalk. Enjoy the privacy of your own home...Amenities include...
23 Magee Avenue
23 Magee Avenue, Lavallette, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2136 sqft
***ONLY AVAILABLE 9/8-9/19 *** OCEANSIDE SUMMER RENTAL in DESIRABLE LAVALLETTE! This lovely beach home is just steps away to the beach, the perfect getaway you were looking for to relax & unwind. 4 BR/ 2.
Results within 5 miles of Dover Beaches South
Verified
Mariners Cove
372 Kettle Creek Rd, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
950 sqft
Barnegat Bay location with scenic waterfront views. Units have granite countertops and modern appliances along with fireplaces and a patio or balcony. Pets welcome; tenants have access to fitness center and dog park.
730 Morris Boulevard
730 Morris Boulevard, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1152 sqft
Great waterfront community. 3 bedroom 1 bath cape w/ 2 car garage and large back yard. Just minutes away from the beach.
61-63 K Street
61-63 K Street, Seaside Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
SUMMER RENTAL 2020 ~ OCEAN Side of Route 35. Light and Bright - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Unit on the SECOND FLOOR. Washer/Dryer in each unit. Large Living Room, Dining Room, Eat-in Kitchen, Spacious Bedrooms. Outdoor Shower. Large fenced in Yard.
102 Faber Lane
102 Faber Lane, Ocean County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
3000 sqft
''Patriot's Paradise'' is an adorable New England Colonial beautifully updated with coastal-inspired finishes & patriotic decor.
3332 Windsor Avenue
3332 Windsor Avenue, Toms River, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
The perfect winter rental!! Four big bedrooms and three full baths. One bedroom is on the first floor for guests, office or TV room.
1009 Boulevard
1009 Boulevard, Seaside Park, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
September & October available @$2200wk. 6 houses to Ocean.
640 E Riviera Avenue
640 E Riviera Ave, Ocean Gate, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$37,500
2500 sqft
Amazing summer rental at the Jersey Shore right on Ocean Gate's famous mile long beach and boardwalk. Enjoy the biggest covered deck in town, bring the whole family to swim, bike, crab, boat, paddle board, and kayak on the Toms River.
13 Pumpshire Road
13 Pumpshire Road, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
4 Bedrooms
Ask
You don't want to miss this one! Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 full bath ranch with desirable open floor plan! Gorgeous over sized kitchen w/center island, granite counters and stainless appliances.
413 S Ocean Avenue
413 South Ocean Avenue, Seaside Park, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$8,400
Beautiful Ocean Front home available for Summer Rental and Off Season Vacations. Beach access at Street. All the amenities you could ask for. Linens Included. $500 Cleaning Fee. Take a virtual tour and see for yourself.
90 Puffin Glade
90 Puffin Glade, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Great rental! Available in July 600+ CREDIT SCORE CREDIT/BACKGROUND CHECK REQUIRED PROOF OF INCOME RENTAL APPLICATION
438 Highway 35
438 Highway 35 N, Ocean County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
SUMMER RENTAL ONLY! WEEKLY, MONTHLY OR ENTIRE SEASON. Spectacular oceanfront 2 bedroom 1 bath completely renovated, furnished rental in the very exclusive Ocean Club Condos.
127 Curtis Point Drive
127 Curtis Point Drive, Mantoloking, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$16,000
4000 sqft
Weekly Summer Rental. Amazing sunsets and panoramic views of Barnegat Bay at one of the finest bay front properties in Mantoloking. Secluded expansive home with the glory and charm of yesteryear but all of the expected amenities of today.
479 Sunset Boulevard
479 Sunset Boulevard, Ocean County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Lovely Deauville Beach Summer weekly rental just across the street from the beach!! This Ocean-block home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths and multiple outdoor decks for entertaining! Newer eat-in kitchen, gas grill, deck furniture with umbrella.
