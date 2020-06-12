/
3 bedroom apartments
232 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Dover Beaches North, NJ
3688 Ocean Terrace
3688 Ocean Terrace, Dover Beaches North, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$11,000
FALL RENTAL - NORMANDY BEACH OCEANFRONT WITH A POOL - This custom, turn-key, FEMA compliant home with an ocean side pool boasts stunning ocean views from every floor of the house. The gorgeous heated pool within Trex decking is one of a kind.
255 Joseph Street
255 Joseph Street, Dover Beaches North, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,280
Featured Listing..WEEKLY Bay side Rental with dock.Bring your family for a relaxing week at the jersey bay! Wonderful sunsets., bring your watercraft. Great place to enjoy fishing, crabbing, boating.
16 Las Vegas Road
16 Las Vegas Road, Dover Beaches North, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
FEATURED LISTING...GREAT WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL, DESIRABLE MONTEREY BEACH, ACROSS FROM BEACH ACCESS. GREAT SIDE YARD FOR ENTERTAINING AND PLENTY OF OFF STREET PARKING. 4 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHS. THIS IS A WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL AT $5000/WEEK.
3152 Ocean Road
3152 Ocean Road, Dover Beaches North, NJ
Featured Listing...Weekly summer rental. This oceanfront home with spectacular ocean views Books early..3 floors in the desirable community of Monterey Beach. This rental has it all... 5 bedrooms, 4.
3608 Ocean Terrace
3608 Ocean Terrace, Dover Beaches North, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3608 Ocean Terrace in Dover Beaches North. View photos, descriptions and more!
229 Ocean Bay Boulevard
229 Ocean Bay Boulevard, Dover Beaches North, NJ
WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL. 2 blocks to the private beach, no crowds!! Beautiful home in a family beach club community. Sleeps 10, large backyard, grill & patio furniture, off-street parking. 10 Beach badges included in rental.
71 Las Vegas Road
71 Las Vegas Road, Dover Beaches North, NJ
SUMMER RENTAL-OCEAN BLOCK in beautiful Monterrey Beach. This home features a gourmet kitchen with quartz counters, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and an open floor plan.
Results within 1 mile of Dover Beaches North
102 Faber Lane
102 Faber Lane, Ocean County, NJ
''Patriot's Paradise'' is an adorable New England Colonial beautifully updated with coastal-inspired finishes & patriotic decor.
393 Route 35
393 West Central Avenue, Ocean County, NJ
WINTER RENTAL. $7,000 per month for Winter (off season) Magnificent brand new custom designed coastal waterfront home featuring a 220ft. dock ascending into Barnegat Bay.4 BD,4.
1805 Grand Central Avenue
1805 Grand Central Avenue, Lavallette, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Oceanblock summer rental beautifully appointed. 2800 per week downstairs unit .500 security. 2 badges provided.
137 Princeton Avenue
137 Princeton Avenue, Lavallette, NJ
Awesome Summer Retreat 2 Blocks From Beach 1/2 Block Away From Bay Heated Inground Pool.4 Bedroom 2 Bath. 4 Beach Badges Included, All Utilities Included. Kitchen Utensils Included Town Activities Are A Short Walk Away.
111 Haddonfield Avenue
111 Haddonfield Avenue, Lavallette, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
WINTER RENTAL Available October 15, 2020 through June 30, 2021. This wonderful light and bright clean house would make any tenant feel right at home.
479 Sunset Boulevard
479 Sunset Boulevard, Ocean County, NJ
Lovely Deauville Beach Summer weekly rental just across the street from the beach!! This Ocean-block home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths and multiple outdoor decks for entertaining! Newer eat-in kitchen, gas grill, deck furniture with umbrella.
23 Pennsylvania Avenue
23 Pennsylvania Avenue, Lavallette, NJ
Winter Rental Sept-June. Lavallette- Endless Summer,'' is the ultimate ''turn key'' beach block home.
531 State 35
531 West Central Avenue, Ocean County, NJ
First time summer rental in desirable Normandy Beach! Gorgeous BRAND NEW home with ALL NEW furnishings!! Ocean views and only one block to the beach! Family friendly home with saltwater swimming pool currently being installed.
112 White Avenue
112 White Ave, Lavallette, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
SUMMER-WEEKLY RENTAL AT $3,850 A WEEK. BEAUTIFUL, BEACHY, 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, SECOND FLOOR DUPLEX WITH BREATH TAKING VIEWS OF THE BAY. SLEEPS 8. 1 BLOCK AWAY FROM THE TOWN OF LAVALLETTE AND 2 BLOCKS TO THE BEACH.
92 Dickman Drive
92 Dickman Drive, Lavallette, NJ
FEATURED LISTING...BI-WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL. ENJOY BEAUTIFUL WATERFRONT VIEWS IN EXCLUSIVE WEST POINT ISLAND. THIS HOME COMFORTABLY SLEEPS 10, WITH SEPARATE AREAS FOR ENTERTAINING BOTH INSIDE AND OUT.
4 Camden Avenue
4 Camden Avenue, Lavallette, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
Featured Listing... Lower Unit. Weekly Summer Rental in Desirable Lavallette only 1 House From the Beach.
21 Pershing Boulevard
21 Pershing Boulevard, Lavallette, NJ
WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL. The following weeks are available: July 11-August 1. $6300/week. $1000 security fee. Cleaning included. No Smoking; No Pets. PLEASE NOTE; RATE IS FOR WEEKLY IN-SEASON ONLY.
499 Sunset Boulevard
499 Sunset Boulevard, Ocean County, NJ
The perfect beach house in gorgeous Deauville Beach section of Mantoloking! New home just built in 2018. Directly across the street from private beach access. 6 beach badges included. 4 bed 3 baths & outdoor shower. Will accommodate up to 10.
407 Bay Boulevard
407 Bay Boulevard, Lavallette, NJ
Enjoy the spectacular views from this spacious BAY FRONT WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL! This family friendly, two story, 4 bedroom/3 bath, single-family home. Sleeps 11-13 people. Relax in one of the 3 jacuzzi tubs! Driveway parking will hold 4 cars.
1500 Ocean Front
1500 Ocean Ave, Lavallette, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
FEATURED LISTING...WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL. ENJOY OCEAN FRONT LIVING IN THIS SECOND FLOOR UNIT, WITH FANTASTIC OCEAN VIEWS. HOME FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATH. CAN ACCOMODATE 9 PEOPLE.
1501 Grand Central Avenue
1501 Grand Central Ave, Lavallette, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Featured Listing...Summer Weekly Rental beach block. Updated Cape with all new furniture. Stainless Steel Appliances. Washer/Dryer. Hardwood Floors. Outside Shower. Side Porch. 3 Beds/1 Bath. Sleeps 6. Gas Grill.
23 Magee Avenue
23 Magee Avenue, Lavallette, NJ
***ONLY AVAILABLE 9/8-9/19 *** OCEANSIDE SUMMER RENTAL in DESIRABLE LAVALLETTE! This lovely beach home is just steps away to the beach, the perfect getaway you were looking for to relax & unwind. 4 BR/ 2.
