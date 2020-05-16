219 Hardenburgh Avenue

Amenities
Heated Driveway New Construction with Extraordinary SMART design. This home features an open kitchen, dining area and living room with fireplace, a perfect combination for casual living and entertaining. Master suite with spa like bath/walk-in closet and 3 additional bedrooms complete the 2nd floor. A finished lower level with a media area, wet bar & hardwood flooring for maximizing living space. Radiant heat through the basements foundations slab incubating the entire home and a hydronic heating system optimizing efficeincy. Heated 2 car attached garage & heated paver driveway all conveniently located to schools, houses of worship, shopping and NYC transportation. Ready to move in! Owner will only consider a minimum of a two year lease