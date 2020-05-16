219 Hardenburgh Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage hot tub new construction

Heated Driveway New Construction with Extraordinary SMART design. This home features an open kitchen, dining area and living room with fireplace, a perfect combination for casual living and entertaining. Master suite with spa like bath/walk-in closet and 3 additional bedrooms complete the 2nd floor. A finished lower level with a media area, wet bar & hardwood flooring for maximizing living space. Radiant heat through the basements foundations slab incubating the entire home and a hydronic heating system optimizing efficeincy. Heated 2 car attached garage & heated paver driveway all conveniently located to schools, houses of worship, shopping and NYC transportation. Ready to move in! Owner will only consider a minimum of a two year lease