Demarest, NJ
219 Hardenburgh Avenue
219 Hardenburgh Avenue

219 Hardenburgh Avenue · (201) 894-8004
Location

219 Hardenburgh Avenue, Demarest, NJ 07627
Demarest

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
new construction
Heated Driveway New Construction with Extraordinary SMART design. This home features an open kitchen, dining area and living room with fireplace, a perfect combination for casual living and entertaining. Master suite with spa like bath/walk-in closet and 3 additional bedrooms complete the 2nd floor. A finished lower level with a media area, wet bar & hardwood flooring for maximizing living space. Radiant heat through the basements foundations slab incubating the entire home and a hydronic heating system optimizing efficeincy. Heated 2 car attached garage & heated paver driveway all conveniently located to schools, houses of worship, shopping and NYC transportation. Ready to move in! Owner will only consider a minimum of a two year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 Hardenburgh Avenue have any available units?
219 Hardenburgh Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Demarest, NJ.
What amenities does 219 Hardenburgh Avenue have?
Some of 219 Hardenburgh Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 Hardenburgh Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
219 Hardenburgh Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 Hardenburgh Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 219 Hardenburgh Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Demarest.
Does 219 Hardenburgh Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 219 Hardenburgh Avenue does offer parking.
Does 219 Hardenburgh Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 219 Hardenburgh Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 Hardenburgh Avenue have a pool?
No, 219 Hardenburgh Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 219 Hardenburgh Avenue have accessible units?
No, 219 Hardenburgh Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 219 Hardenburgh Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 219 Hardenburgh Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 219 Hardenburgh Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 219 Hardenburgh Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
