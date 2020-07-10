/
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM
40 Apartments for rent in Clayton, NJ with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
15 CAMPBELL STREET
15 Campbell Street, Clayton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1740 sqft
Move right in to this 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome in Emerson Green. The home offers brand new carpets and freshly paint ! Large living room. Eat in kitchen with lots of counter space, build in microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator.
Results within 5 miles of Clayton
Last updated July 10 at 06:09pm
5 Units Available
Holly Court Apartments
601 W Holly Ave, Pitman, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,070
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
942 sqft
Holly Court Apartments offer proximity to Rowan University and Alcyon Lake. Units offer amenities like hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, dishwashers and ranges. The apartments are recently renovated and pet friendly.
Last updated July 10 at 04:47pm
3 Units Available
Essex Chase Apartments
1000 Gianna Dr, Glassboro, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1325 sqft
Capture the charm and enjoy the comfort of our exquisite residences, boasting unique floor plans, private entrances*, individual garages with remote access, private patio/balcony and elevator service*.
Last updated July 10 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
Barclay Glen
1000 Fawn Dr, Williamstown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,575
1095 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
It’s apartment living at its best! Choose from a variety of comfortable thoughtfully designed floor plans to suit your lifestyle and your family needs.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
27 Zane St
27 Zane Street, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
27 Zane St Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom, bonus room with full basement - Plenty of space here. 3 bedrooms, bonus room finished attic sleeps 5. 1 bathroom with a large open spaced kitchen and living room area.
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
529 Ellis St.
529 Ellis Street, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Reasonably priced and cozy- short walk to Rowan. - Property Id: 275590 Two-story Colonial- (3) bedroom, (1.5) baths with wood flooring throughout and ceramic tile at baths.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
6 BUENA COURT
6 Buena Court, Gloucester County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1012 sqft
Welcome Home! Beautiful upper level condo with two bedrooms and one bath and open floor plan. . It is extremely clean, well kept with newer HVAC system and new Hot Water Heater.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
229 Pomona Ave.
229 Pomona Avenue, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
912 sqft
3-Bedroom House near Rowan University - Property Id: 97260 3-bedroom house located in a quiet neighborhood approximately 1/4 mile from Rowan's campus. - Hardwood floors throughout. - Eat-in Kitchen. - Spacious Living Room.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
32 Zane St
32 Zane Street, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
32 Zane St Available 09/15/20 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH - ONE MONTH FREE RENT. - FREE RENT! GET YOUR FIRST MONTH OF RENT FREE!!!! This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house sleep up to 5, it comes with granite counter tops, all appliances are newer.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
20 NORMAL BLVD
20 Normal Boulevard, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1381 sqft
Steps from the college. This spacious 3/4 bedroom is only steps from Rowan University. Won't last long. Can house up to 4 ppl. Every group of the past has used the sunroom as a bedroom. No private showings at this time due to Covid-19.
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
607 Heston Road
607 Heston Road, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1500 sqft
Great Location close to campus!! 4 houses away from football field. 4 bedroom house with garage. Brand new appliances, washer and dryer, central air conditioning. There is a large yard in the back.
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
206 Dickinson
206 Dickinson Road, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1540 sqft
Great rental for Rowan students. 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms along with great enclosed front porch. Washer and dryer, and central air conditioning are just some of the amenities.
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
617 Whitman Street
617 Whitman Street, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1700 sqft
Great 4 bedroom house close to Rowan University. House has 1 and a half bathrooms and 2 living room areas. Plenty of parking and an outside deck area to sit and enjoy.
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
301 Oakwood Ave - A
301 Oakwood Avenue, Glassboro, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
1600 sqft
Beautiful large 5 bedroom unit located on the corner of Oakwood and Ellis, which is 2 blocks from the Rowan Boulevard and Barnes and Noble. Unit has washer and dryer and huge basement for storage.
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
608 Whitman Street
608 Whitman Street, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1850 sqft
Newly renovated house 1 block from Rowan's football field. Plenty of room for students to enjoy off campus living. Brand new appliances, new windows, washer and dryer, and central air are just a few of the amenities in this house.
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
613 Heston Road
613 Heston Road, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1500 sqft
Excellent Location!! Half block from the Rowan football field. 4 bedrooms and one bathroom. Amenities include central air, washer & dryer, huge deck in backyard, garage, and much more.
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
12 Georgetown Road
12 Georgetown Road, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1950 sqft
Perfect rental for Rowan students for the upcoming school year. The house was recently renovated and has 4 bedrooms and 1 1/2 bathrooms. Living room, dining room, and kitchen on main level provide a lot of space.
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
405 Georgetown Road
405 Georgetown Road, Glassboro, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
2000 sqft
Huge House with 5 bedrooms and plenty of parking! House has central air, washer and dryer, newer kitchen appliances and a neutral décor throughout. Large basement for storage. Parking for at least 6 vehicles and an extremely large yard.
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
600 Heston Road
600 Heston Road, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2200 sqft
4 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom house in Glassboro with tons of living space in a location directly across from the Rowan campus and sports facilities for rent.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
2 CORONA COURT
2 Corona Court, Gloucester County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1508 sqft
Corner Property with a huge fenced in yard, with a brick patio to enjoy. New carpet installed in the Living Room, Staircase, Hallway and into all three bedrooms. Living room has a gas fireplace to enjoy on cool evenings.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
102 MATISSE WAY
102 Matisse Way, Gloucester County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2492 sqft
PLEASE FOLLOW ALL COVID-19 REGULATIONS - IF ANYONE IS SICK, PLEASE DO NOT GO INTO PROPERTY. PLEASE USE MASK AND GLOVES.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
6 CORNELL
6 Cornell Road, Glassboro, NJ
6 Bedrooms
Ask
12 Bedrooms
$3,000
1812 sqft
This 6 bedroom, 2 full bath home on the idge was recently renovated. Home features 6 bedrooms with master suite with his/her closet, 2 full baths, living room, dining room and huge den down stairs with dry bar. Attached one car garage.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
12 JAMES COURT
12 James Court, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1792 sqft
Centrally located 3 level townhome in desirable neighborhood of Olde Orchard. Located right near Rowan University, off of Delsea Drive, minutes from Downtown Glassboro, and close to Pitman and Washington Township.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
48 HOLLY GLEN DRIVE
48 Holly Glen Drive, Pitman, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
896 sqft
Welcome to 48 Holly Glen Drive in the desirable Holly Glen neighborhood! Located on a quiet dead end street, this beautiful condominium is bright and spacious! The wide open living/dining area is the perfect place for lounging or entertaining.
