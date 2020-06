Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated pool refrigerator

This beauty has been completely redone. Brand new kitchen, new floors and the list goes on. A new energy efficient hot water heater has been installed to keep your monthly bills down. Owner has installed a brand new washer, dryer and refrigerator. Brand new beautiful sun room off the kitchen as well. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. More pics coming soon.