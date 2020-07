Burrough's Mill

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking pool putting green garage tennis court gym cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill business center cc payments clubhouse courtyard dog park e-payments game room internet access internet cafe key fob access online portal playground pool table sauna trash valet

A short drive from Philadelphia could take you home, or it could transport you to a relaxing hideaway - Burroughs Mill, a lush garden community in the heart of Cherry Hill, New Jersey. Unwind with your family or entertain friends in your spacious residence. Or, get active on our indoor basketball court, outdoor putting green and tennis court, or glistening pool. With an easy commute and convenient access to the everyday necessities, you will have more time to enjoy them all.