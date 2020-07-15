All apartments in Caldwell
Find more places like 48 Roseland Avenue Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Caldwell, NJ
/
48 Roseland Avenue Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:49 AM

48 Roseland Avenue Apartments

48 Roseland Avenue · (833) 266-8947
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$0 Security Deposit w/ Tier 1 or $500 Security w/ Tier 2 credit & May Free! Must move in by 4/30/20
Browse Similar Places
Caldwell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

48 Roseland Avenue, Caldwell, NJ 07006
Caldwell

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 48 Roseland Avenue Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
e-payments
online portal
48 Roseland Avenue is a garden-style building that offers studios, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments. Located in beautiful Caldwell, New Jersey, all of the apartments have hard wood floors and an in-wall air-conditioner in the living room. There are laundry facilities within the building and there is assigned parking for each apartment.

The borough of Caldwell is a lovely historic town with many conveniences. Schools in the district include the elementary, middle and high school levels as well as Caldwell College. The Grover Cleveland Park named after Grover Cleveland, the 22nd and 24th President of the United States is close by the building and features tennis courts, a jogging path, playgrounds, a baseball field and picnic areas. There is public transportation available near the building, with local buses and buses that travel into New York City.

There is abundant shopping and many great restaurants in Caldwell and the nearby towns. In addition, the apartments at 48 Rosela

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48 Roseland Avenue Apartments have any available units?
48 Roseland Avenue Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Caldwell, NJ.
What amenities does 48 Roseland Avenue Apartments have?
Some of 48 Roseland Avenue Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48 Roseland Avenue Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
48 Roseland Avenue Apartments is offering the following rent specials: $0 Security Deposit w/ Tier 1 or $500 Security w/ Tier 2 credit & May Free! Must move in by 4/30/20
Is 48 Roseland Avenue Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 48 Roseland Avenue Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 48 Roseland Avenue Apartments offer parking?
Yes, 48 Roseland Avenue Apartments offers parking.
Does 48 Roseland Avenue Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, 48 Roseland Avenue Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 Roseland Avenue Apartments have a pool?
No, 48 Roseland Avenue Apartments does not have a pool.
Does 48 Roseland Avenue Apartments have accessible units?
No, 48 Roseland Avenue Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 48 Roseland Avenue Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 48 Roseland Avenue Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does 48 Roseland Avenue Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 48 Roseland Avenue Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 48 Roseland Avenue Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Highlands at Hilltop
200 White Rock Rd
Caldwell, NJ 07044
Parkview Commons
155 Roseland Avenue
Caldwell, NJ 07006
40 Roseland Avenue
40 Roseland Avenue
Caldwell, NJ 07006
Rachel Gardens
67 Chapin Rd
Caldwell, NJ 07924
Chelsea Court
178 Roseland Ave
Caldwell, NJ 07006
Carlyle Towers
512 Bloomfield Ave
Caldwell, NJ 07006

Similar Pages

Caldwell 1 BedroomsCaldwell 2 Bedrooms
Caldwell Apartments with ParkingCaldwell Pet Friendly Places
Caldwell Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJMorristown, NJ
Union City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJWestfield, NJChatham, NJBergenfield, NJEast Rutherford, NJShort Hills, NJRidgewood, NJ
Florham Park, NJSouth Plainfield, NJCarteret, NJRiver Edge, NJNorth Plainfield, NJElmwood Park, NJDover, NJColonia, NJNorth Arlington, NJBloomingdale, NJFords, NJGlen Ridge, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity