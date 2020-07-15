48 Roseland Avenue Apartments

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground 24hr maintenance tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed e-payments online portal

48 Roseland Avenue is a garden-style building that offers studios, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments. Located in beautiful Caldwell, New Jersey, all of the apartments have hard wood floors and an in-wall air-conditioner in the living room. There are laundry facilities within the building and there is assigned parking for each apartment.



The borough of Caldwell is a lovely historic town with many conveniences. Schools in the district include the elementary, middle and high school levels as well as Caldwell College. The Grover Cleveland Park named after Grover Cleveland, the 22nd and 24th President of the United States is close by the building and features tennis courts, a jogging path, playgrounds, a baseball field and picnic areas. There is public transportation available near the building, with local buses and buses that travel into New York City.



