3 bedroom apartments
22 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Butler, NJ
9 LAFAYETTE AVE
9 Lafayette Avenue, Butler, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Inviting and impeccably maintained, this meticulous Cape Cod with 1 car detached garage features 3 BR's and 2 Full BA's with bright rooms and plenty of natural sunlight.
Treetop Apartments
117 Treetop Ct, Bloomingdale, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2173 sqft
Enjoy such amenities as High Speed Internet, ceiling fans, and window coverings. Our on-site management will meet your needs in a friendly and efficient manner.
1019 RINGWOOD AVE
1019 Ringwood Avenue, Wanaque, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Unit #4 of a newer construction 4-unit TWH Complex. First floor has hardwood floors, kitchen has all brand new S.S.Appliances. Second floor has 2 Nice Br's, Mbr with a bath, main bath and new wall to wall carpet. Attic has lots of room for storage.
5 VIRGINIA AVE
5 Virginia Avenue, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
COMPLETELY RENOVATED 3 BEDROOMS 1.
30 NEW ST
30 New Street, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1548 sqft
Expanded 3 bedroom Ranch! Meticulously maintained, newly refinished hardwood floors, eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and walk out to trex deck overlooking large private yard! large family room, living room, full bath with shower stall
4 ROOSEVELT ST
4 Roosevelt Street, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
New Construction Raised Ranch with a 2 car detached garage and a new front deck sits on .2 acres of property in the heart of Morris County.
86 FARMINGDALE RD
86 Farmingdale Road, Passaic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1689 sqft
You do not want to miss this impeccable spacious, updated 3-bed 1.5-bath, split lvl that has it all including renov EIK w/SS appliances, granite counters, brkfast bar; renov baths; big 2-car garage.
21 BONNIEVIEW LN
21 Bonnieview Lane, Morris County, NJ
YOUNG COLONIAL RENTAL-GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD-ALL THE BELLS AND WHISTLES- GOURMET KIT, GRANITE, SS APPLIANCES,-,CENTER ISLAND, HDWD FLRS, 1ST FLOOR BDRM/OFFICE WITH FULL BATH..
Avalon Boonton
1 Avalon Way, Boonton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,815
1393 sqft
Avalon Boonton is just a half mile from New Jersey Transit and offers studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes for lease.
173 RAYMOUND BLVD
173 Raymound Boulevard, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home with open floor plan, backing to the woods. Dramatic 2 story foyer, fireplace in the living room, and with hardwood floor on the 1st level.
25 POST LN
25 Post Ln, Passaic County, NJ
Nice 4 Bedroom, 2 bath home in residential area. Hardwood floors, Laundry room, dishwasher included. Large backyard - long driveway for parking. NO FLOOD! Landlord will pay first $200 a month of gas/electric/heating bill.
3 BALD NOB RD
3 Bald Nob Road, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
Welcome to Cedar Lake in Desirable Denville Twp, where you will enjoy two beaches for swimming, boating and fishing, a club house, Tennis, Basketball and Volley Ball Courts, as well as ice skating and ice fishing in the winter! A beautiful stone
105 POWERVILLE RD
105 Powerville Road, Morris County, NJ
An oasis on 2.4 acres! Gorgeous home w/high style upgrades, spacious rooms & perfect open flow. Foyer w/dramatic wrought iron rail stair flows into formal LR & DR w/bow windows.
Franklin Lakes
994 PINES TER
994 Pines Terrace, Franklin Lakes, NJ
LARGE COLONIAL CAPE ON A FABULOUS NEIGHBORHOOD. FIRST FLOOR:FLR WITH ADDITIONAL RM OFF OF FDR/CHERRY PLANK FLOORS.MEIK W/OAK CABINETS,LARGE PANTRY,FAMILY RM W/WALLS OF WINDOWS OVERLOOKING TO NICE PRIVATE YARD W/SMALL DECK.TWO GOOD SIZE BRS,FBATH.
319 CHURCH ST
319 Church Street, Boonton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Avail 8/1/2020 3 Bedroom 1 bath w/walk-up attic for storage. 2nd floor of 2 family home. Central Air. HW floors. Washer/dryer hook-up. Use of yard. Close to town center, schools, public trans, parks and Lakeland Hills YMCA.
39 THOMAS TER
39 Thomas Terrace, Passaic County, NJ
Amazing CH Colonial with 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, 2C garage, basement and more! Ideal for RELOCATION or Transfer to NYC area.
789 Alps Road
789 Alps Road, Passaic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1400 sqft
789 Alps Road Available 05/15/20 Large Private Property With In-groung Pool - Wayne New Jersey - 1.3 acres tranquil backyard with beautiful sunset, 20x40 in-ground pool for long summer days and sledding in winter snow.
13 W LAKE DR
13 Lake Dr W, Passaic County, NJ
Welcome to Packanack Lake! Property is in most desirable lake community (lake priveleges not included, tenant can pay direct to Association). Opportunity not to be missed. Home has updated kitchen and bathrooms.
Singac
596 MAIN ST
596 Main St, Singac, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,255
2500 sqft
Beautiful home with open concept living. Easy access to Route 23/46 & Route 80. Bus and train very close by. Large home with first floor MBR. Oversized garage, full unfin bsmt.
29 E SPRINGBROOK RD
29 Springbrook Rd E, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
FRESHLY PAINTED WITH BRAND NEW LAMINATED FLOORS IN BEDROOMS, HDWD FLRS IN LIVING,DINING,HALLWAY, FOYER.WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT. BEAUTIFUL PENTHOUSE UNIT WITH SEPARATE ENTRANCE.2 BALCONIES WITH BEAUTIFUL VIEWS POOL TENNIS COURT, JOGGING PATH.
11 Melody Ln
11 Melody Lane, Passaic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Welcome To This Lovely 3 Bedroom, 1 Updated Full Bath Ranch Home Near Town Center With Large Level Yard, Florida/3 Season Room, 1 Car Attached Garage, Full Unfinished Basement, Eat-In Kitchen & More! This Home Offers A Spacious Living Room With
11 HEATHER HILLS DR
11 Heather Hills Drive, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 11 HEATHER HILLS DR in Morris County. View photos, descriptions and more!