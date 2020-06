Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Inviting and impeccably maintained, this meticulous Cape Cod with 1 car detached garage features 3 BR's and 2 Full BA's with bright rooms and plenty of natural sunlight. Formal LR with wood burning fireplace, updated granite eat in kitchen with ss appliances, full finished lower level with family room, full BA and laundry, hardwood floors and much more! With nothing to do but move in, this turn-key home is a must see! Close to schools, shopping, and public transportation!