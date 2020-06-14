Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:29 AM

28 Apartments for rent in Burlington, NJ with garage

Burlington apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
20 Units Available
Eastampton Place
1302 Woodlane Road, Burlington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,510
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1225 sqft
Welcome to Eastampton Place: an astounding new mixed-use apartment/retail community, located minutes from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, downtown Philadelphia, Rancocas State Park, and easy access to all major highways and a wide array of
Results within 5 miles of Burlington

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
261 STARBOARD WAY
261 Starboard Way, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 261 STARBOARD WAY in Burlington County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
35 CYPRESS POINT ROAD
35 Cypress Point Road, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2326 sqft
Beautiful & well maintained townhouse in Deerwood Country Club! As you enter you'll be greeted with large amounts of light and open concept feel with a touch of traditional.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
15 HARPER LANE
15 Harper Lane, Burlington County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2072 sqft
Welcome to Hawthorne Park Section of Willingboro. Come settle down in this spacious 3 bedroom and 3 bathroom colonial. The garage has been converted into a family room or bonus room.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
65 TATTERSALL DRIVE
65 Tattersall Drive, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1494 sqft
Spacious Hancock Hollow Townhouse, well located off 295, NJ Turnpike and 541. Two bedrooms, two full baths, one car garage, ceramic tile foyer and powder rooms, separate laundry room, Burlington Twp schools, shopping, restaurants, theaters.

1 of 14

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
46 RIVER BANK DRIVE
46 River Bank Drive, Roebling, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1428 sqft
Beautiful rental in the heart of Roebling, Florence Township. Two bedroom plus loft that can double as a third bedroom or office/library townhouse with attached garage. Includes washer and dryer with central a/c and heat.

1 of 9

Last updated September 28 at 11:07am
1 Unit Available
194 Tiffany lane
194 Tiffany Lane, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1650 sqft
Available 10/01/19 Twin hills rental - Property Id: 97874 This well maintain full sized house in twin hills could be your new home! This home has a fenced in backyard, garage, master suite bathroom , laundry room and covered porch! PLEASE TEXT OR
Results within 10 miles of Burlington
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 06:21am
$
13 Units Available
Mount Laurel Crossing
1 Larchmont Pl, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,499
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community provides residents with a clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments have been recently renovated and feature in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Marne Highway, with its retail and dining areas, is nearby.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
31 Units Available
Reserve at Harper's Crossing
100 Harpers Crossing, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,560
1398 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-95, Route 1, PA/NJ Turnpike, Amtrak, Septa, NJ transit rail lines. Community has pool, hot tub and dog park. Apartments feature large closets, balconies and large soaking tubs.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
59 Units Available
Jefferson Mount Laurel
12000 Knox Way, Burlington County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,570
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live the epic story of your life in a picturesque setting. Nestled in amidst a wooded enclave, Jefferson Mount Laurel is a luxury apartment community where modern sophistication and natural beauty blend together to make for a truly unique lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
17 Units Available
Eastampton Place West
12000 Hamilton Way, Voorhees, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,570
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1226 sqft
Eastampton Place West: an extraordinary mixed-use community consisting of luxurious apartment residences and retail spaces, resort-style amenities and a very convenient location.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:26am
11 Units Available
Lalor Gardens
38 Stenton Ct, Mercer County, NJ
Studio
$1,130
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,160
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your sanctuary at Lalor Gardens. Nestled on green and well-manicured lawns, our community offers studio, one, and two bedroom apartments for rent in Hamilton, New Jersey. Enjoy abundant square footage and an amazing array of top-tier amenities.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
12 Units Available
Heathergate at Oxford Valley
8101 Fonthill Ct, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,621
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1236 sqft
Heathergate at Oxford Valley is a 55+ community that boasts 17 gorgeous green acres conveniently situated in Lower Bucks County.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated May 19 at 12:32pm
17 Units Available
The Edge At Yardley
26000 Cornerstone Dr, Yardley, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
THE EDGE at Yardley is a comfortable community that is also pet-friendly. Amenities include bathtubs, air conditioning, garbage disposals and plenty of extra storage. The community features a gym and clubhouse.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
6001 NORMANDY DRIVE
6001 Normandy Drive, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1391 sqft
Beautifully maintained and updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath end unit in development of Park Place. This home has a covered patio overlooking the gardens and a one car garage with inside access.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Academy Gardens
1 Unit Available
9519 FORDHAM ROAD
9519 Fordham Road, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1778 sqft
Available Immediately - This 1st Floor 2 Bedroom Unit in a well kept duplex offers its new tenant sole use of front patio, shared rear driveway, shared built-in garage, storage unit in basement and laundry hook-ups.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
14 E 3RD ST #D
14 West 3rd Street, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
You're ready to trade your single-family home for a simpler, care-free lifestyle, but you're not ready to compromise your standards of quality and luxury, nor sacrifice the conveniences of an in-town location.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Torresdale
1 Unit Available
4245 LYMAN DRIVE
4245 Lyman Drive, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
Fully renovated 2nd floor apartment. 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath with tub. This is a duplex. Actual square feet is 900. Hard wood floors, stainless steel appliances, maple cabinets, peninsula island with seating for 3.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
6 NOTTINGHAM WAY
6 Nottingham Way, Burlington County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2404 sqft
Gorgeous open floor plan offers 2 Story Foyer with 9 foot ceilings which leads into a Formal Living Room and Formal Dining Room for all of those entertaining days.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
1 Unit Available
411 Jamestown Ct.
411 Jamestown Court, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1236 sqft
LeClub Development Mailbox #15 Locks Mastered Updated Townhome in desirable Le Club 1. Home features hardwood floors, two full baths and a one car garage. Townhome also offers washer and dryer, tenant responsible utilities.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
610 LARCH CT #A5610
610 Larch Court, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Absolutely Beautiful, light and airy, TOTALLY remodeled end unit townhouse with Gorgeous new white shaker type cabinets, granite, and stainless steel Kitchen, Laminate wood floors throughout first floor, open stained stairs....

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
11 E AZALEA LANE
11 East Azalea Lane, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
940 sqft
Available and ready for quick occupancy with very rarely available waterfront unit in Birchfield. The unit has water views from every room in the home including deck.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
104 OXFORD FALLS COURT
104 Oxford Falls Ct, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1892 sqft
Newer End Unit Townhome on a cul-de-sac.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
80 BIDDLE WAY
80 Biddle Way, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1526 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom 2 and a half bath townhome available for rent! This home has been freshly painted, newer appliances, and updated flooring thorough out.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Burlington, NJ

Burlington apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

