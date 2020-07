Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Come see this Rehabbed 3 bedroom rancher with an attached garage available immediately!!!! This home features new paint throughout, new flooring, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, & a refinished bathroom. There are 2 sheds & an attached garage for extra storage with a fully fenced in yard. This home is just 15 minutes from the Joint Military Base. Schedule Your appointment today!