All apartments in Browns Mills
Find more places like 138 Newton Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Browns Mills, NJ
/
138 Newton Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:42 PM

138 Newton Street

138 Newton Street · (201) 676-0929
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Browns Mills
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

138 Newton Street, Browns Mills, NJ 08015

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,385

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1118 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This delightful home located in Pemberton Township, NJ is now available! It features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 1,118sqft! Charming Curb Appeal, Conveniently located near schools, shopping and dining. Upon entering this fantastic property you will see the large, open living area which leads into the dining room. Dining room is conveniently located off the Kitchen making the space very functional, additionally has an upgraded light fixture and sliding glass door leading to the backyard! Kitchen boasts upgraded countertops, appliances, and lots of cabinet space. All bedrooms are a good size. Carpet and tile flooring throughout the home. Many windows allow an abundance of natural light. This home also includes an unfinished basement which offers unlimited potential and storage space. Backyard is a great size and fenced! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing

Prospective tenants to verify all information within this listing including, but not limited to, Bedrooms, Bathrooms, and Square Footage.

Move In Special!! Move in by June 30th - GET HALF OFF 2nd MONTH’S RENT!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 138 Newton Street have any available units?
138 Newton Street has a unit available for $1,385 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 138 Newton Street currently offering any rent specials?
138 Newton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 138 Newton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 138 Newton Street is pet friendly.
Does 138 Newton Street offer parking?
No, 138 Newton Street does not offer parking.
Does 138 Newton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 138 Newton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 138 Newton Street have a pool?
No, 138 Newton Street does not have a pool.
Does 138 Newton Street have accessible units?
No, 138 Newton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 138 Newton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 138 Newton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 138 Newton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 138 Newton Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 138 Newton Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Browns Mills 3 Bedrooms

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PANew Brunswick, NJToms River, NJLevittown, PATrenton, NJLakewood, NJCamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJVineland, NJMoorestown-Lenola, NJPrinceton, NJ
Old Bridge, NJWilliamstown, NJLindenwold, NJCollingswood, NJHaddonfield, NJBellmawr, NJOcean Acres, NJRobbinsville, NJAshland, NJPrinceton Meadows, NJMorganville, NJBristol, PA
Leisuretowne, NJEgg Harbor City, NJBeach Haven West, NJEllisburg, NJFranklin Park, NJRobertsville, NJSmithville, NJPomona, NJManasquan, NJOcean Gate, NJSeaside Heights, NJPoint Pleasant Beach, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Princeton University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity