30 S Giles St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

4 to 5 Bedroom, 2 Bath Charming Rental with Large Lot and Garage - Welcome to this stunning 4 to 5 bedroom home with loads of original charm and space! With an extra large lot and garage, this home has plenty to offer. Inside you will find original hardwood floors throughout, fresh paint and an updated kitchen. There is a pantry and full bath also on the first floor. Upstairs there are 4 bedrooms, one with a Juliet Balcony! They also feature original hardwood floors, fresh paint and loads of natural light. The third floor has additional rooms that serve for extra storage, an office, a play room or "man cave"! Don't miss out on this opportunity, schedule a tour today!



(RLNE5716426)