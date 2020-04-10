All apartments in Bridgeton
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:35 AM

30 S Giles St

30 South Giles Street · (856) 473-9040 ext. 5
Location

30 South Giles Street, Bridgeton, NJ 08302

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 30 S Giles St · Avail. now

$1,700

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2428 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 to 5 Bedroom, 2 Bath Charming Rental with Large Lot and Garage - Welcome to this stunning 4 to 5 bedroom home with loads of original charm and space! With an extra large lot and garage, this home has plenty to offer. Inside you will find original hardwood floors throughout, fresh paint and an updated kitchen. There is a pantry and full bath also on the first floor. Upstairs there are 4 bedrooms, one with a Juliet Balcony! They also feature original hardwood floors, fresh paint and loads of natural light. The third floor has additional rooms that serve for extra storage, an office, a play room or "man cave"! Don't miss out on this opportunity, schedule a tour today!

(RLNE5716426)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

