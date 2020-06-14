36 Apartments for rent in Bradley Gardens, NJ with hardwood floors
Bradley Gardens in New Jersey is an unincorporated area located within Bridgewater Township, in Somerset County, New Jersey. That sounds complicated but what it means simply is that Bradley Gardens has not been designated a city or town. There is also a population of approximately 14,206 as of the 2010 U.S. census. The average temperature in Bradley Gardens is 50.83F which is rather cool, with June, July and August rising into the 80s. The summer months also have the highest precipitation figures, which mean the summers are hot and sticky. Of course, winter sees snowfalls and the change of seasons is a special joy to the residents. Fall sees the knitting needles emerge and the winter woollies are aired. Soup recipes are exchanged and there is much preparation making sure the houses are properly insulated against the coming cold. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bradley Gardens renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.