301 STRULL CT
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:22 AM

301 STRULL CT

301 Strull Court · (609) 273-1212
Location

301 Strull Court, Bradley Gardens, NJ 08807

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$2,350

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1533 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Prime location in Desirable Glenbrooke Community. Pristine 3 br, 2 &1/2 bath, End unit, recessed light in kitchen, Balcony off of Kitchen, MBR W/Walkin Closet and closet Savers, Wall to Wall carpet. All kitchen appliances included in rent. Plenty storage space in laundry and Utility room. Closets in each bedroom, friendly neighbors. Top rated, Blue ribbon school district, Easy access to shopping, mall and transit. Socially active and safe community. Move in ready condo. Tenants pay first $100 for repairs. Have COVID form signed & returned before showing.Checked Media section for Covid19 document to download and sign.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 STRULL CT have any available units?
301 STRULL CT has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 301 STRULL CT have?
Some of 301 STRULL CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 STRULL CT currently offering any rent specials?
301 STRULL CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 STRULL CT pet-friendly?
No, 301 STRULL CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bradley Gardens.
Does 301 STRULL CT offer parking?
No, 301 STRULL CT does not offer parking.
Does 301 STRULL CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 STRULL CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 STRULL CT have a pool?
No, 301 STRULL CT does not have a pool.
Does 301 STRULL CT have accessible units?
No, 301 STRULL CT does not have accessible units.
Does 301 STRULL CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 STRULL CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 301 STRULL CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 301 STRULL CT does not have units with air conditioning.
