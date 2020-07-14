301 STRULL CT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Prime location in Desirable Glenbrooke Community. Pristine 3 br, 2 &1/2 bath, End unit, recessed light in kitchen, Balcony off of Kitchen, MBR W/Walkin Closet and closet Savers, Wall to Wall carpet. All kitchen appliances included in rent. Plenty storage space in laundry and Utility room. Closets in each bedroom, friendly neighbors. Top rated, Blue ribbon school district, Easy access to shopping, mall and transit. Socially active and safe community. Move in ready condo. Tenants pay first $100 for repairs. Have COVID form signed & returned before showing.Checked Media section for Covid19 document to download and sign.