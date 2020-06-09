1906 BAYLEY CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool tennis court

Fabulous Beacon Hill Townhome! Three floors of living with exceptional privacy. Three bedrooms with two full baths on upper level with plenty of closet space. The main level offers living room and dining room with hardwood floors and bright open eat in kitchen with access to the over sized deck with private views. Finished walk out lower level with wet bar, recreation room and sliding doors to fenced in patio. Updated bathroom, new windows and wood flooring! Playground, pool, tennis, clubhouse and so many amenities offered in this meticulous home! Minutes to highways, shopping and public transportation.