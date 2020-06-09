All apartments in Bradley Gardens
Find more places like 1906 BAYLEY CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bradley Gardens, NJ
/
1906 BAYLEY CT
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:24 AM

1906 BAYLEY CT

1906 Bayley Court · (908) 672-2055
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bradley Gardens
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1906 Bayley Court, Bradley Gardens, NJ 08807

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
Fabulous Beacon Hill Townhome! Three floors of living with exceptional privacy. Three bedrooms with two full baths on upper level with plenty of closet space. The main level offers living room and dining room with hardwood floors and bright open eat in kitchen with access to the over sized deck with private views. Finished walk out lower level with wet bar, recreation room and sliding doors to fenced in patio. Updated bathroom, new windows and wood flooring! Playground, pool, tennis, clubhouse and so many amenities offered in this meticulous home! Minutes to highways, shopping and public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1906 BAYLEY CT have any available units?
1906 BAYLEY CT has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1906 BAYLEY CT have?
Some of 1906 BAYLEY CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1906 BAYLEY CT currently offering any rent specials?
1906 BAYLEY CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1906 BAYLEY CT pet-friendly?
No, 1906 BAYLEY CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bradley Gardens.
Does 1906 BAYLEY CT offer parking?
No, 1906 BAYLEY CT does not offer parking.
Does 1906 BAYLEY CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1906 BAYLEY CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1906 BAYLEY CT have a pool?
Yes, 1906 BAYLEY CT has a pool.
Does 1906 BAYLEY CT have accessible units?
No, 1906 BAYLEY CT does not have accessible units.
Does 1906 BAYLEY CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1906 BAYLEY CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1906 BAYLEY CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1906 BAYLEY CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1906 BAYLEY CT?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bradley Gardens Apartments with BalconyBradley Gardens Apartments with Garage
Bradley Gardens Apartments with ParkingBradley Gardens Apartments with Pool
Bradley Gardens Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Newark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJLevittown, PAMorristown, NJEast Orange, NJTrenton, NJSummit, NJ
Plainfield, NJSomerset, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJOld Bridge, NJRoselle, NJLinden, NJWoodbridge, NJ
Franklin Park, NJRobertsville, NJKenvil, NJSomerville, NJMendham, NJMartinsville, NJRahway, NJIselin, NJRockaway, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
Essex County CollegePrinceton University
Rutgers University-Newark
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity