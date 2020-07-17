All apartments in Bradley Gardens
106 BROKAW CT

106 Brokaw Court · (973) 575-6005
Location

106 Brokaw Court, Bradley Gardens, NJ 08807

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Live in this well maintained 2 bedroom home. Many upgrades including new kitchen granite countertop, marble vanity. All appliances are included and window treatments stay. Attic with lots of storage and lots of closet space. Vanderhaven Farms is a beautifully maintained community with lots of amenities, including pool, tennis, playground and club house. Pets conditional. No smoking. Commuter dream to NYC. School bus is available for Elementary, Middle and High School. Close to shopping and major highways. Private backyard with patio furniture and grill. First $75 of repair paid by the tenant. .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 BROKAW CT have any available units?
106 BROKAW CT has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 106 BROKAW CT have?
Some of 106 BROKAW CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 BROKAW CT currently offering any rent specials?
106 BROKAW CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 BROKAW CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 106 BROKAW CT is pet friendly.
Does 106 BROKAW CT offer parking?
No, 106 BROKAW CT does not offer parking.
Does 106 BROKAW CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 106 BROKAW CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 BROKAW CT have a pool?
Yes, 106 BROKAW CT has a pool.
Does 106 BROKAW CT have accessible units?
No, 106 BROKAW CT does not have accessible units.
Does 106 BROKAW CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 BROKAW CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 106 BROKAW CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 BROKAW CT does not have units with air conditioning.
