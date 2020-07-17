106 BROKAW CT

Amenities

Live in this well maintained 2 bedroom home. Many upgrades including new kitchen granite countertop, marble vanity. All appliances are included and window treatments stay. Attic with lots of storage and lots of closet space. Vanderhaven Farms is a beautifully maintained community with lots of amenities, including pool, tennis, playground and club house. Pets conditional. No smoking. Commuter dream to NYC. School bus is available for Elementary, Middle and High School. Close to shopping and major highways. Private backyard with patio furniture and grill. First $75 of repair paid by the tenant. .