Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:01 PM

Washington Way

2049 Barnsboro Rd · (856) 446-5026
Rent Special
$500 off 1st month and $250 coupon off 2nd months rent offer ends July 31st
Location

2049 Barnsboro Rd, Blackwood, NJ 08012

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit O08 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,205

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 765 sqft

Unit U16 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 765 sqft

Unit B13 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 855 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit A07 · Avail. now

$1,415

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1005 sqft

Unit N01 · Avail. now

$1,415

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1005 sqft

Unit Q04 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Washington Way.

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
We are located in Blackwood New Jersey and close to the Philadelphia area. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans to choose from so you can find your perfect home for your family. Another great reason to live at Washington Way apartments is that each apartment has its own balcony or patio overlooking our beautiful park like views.At Washington Way Apartments you can relax and enjoy our beautiful sparkling swimming pool, take a walk or jog on our private serene scenic nature trails. Our community enjoys hosting seasonal resident events for our residents with extended pool hours and DJ, food and raffles for a great way to meet your neighbors.At Washington Way Apartments consider our great location in Blackwood, NJ. Located in the top ten Washington Township School District, Your children enjoy a top rated education being one of the best school districts in the state. Our residents enjoy the conv

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Washington Way have any available units?
Washington Way has 10 units available starting at $1,205 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Washington Way have?
Some of Washington Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Washington Way currently offering any rent specials?
Washington Way is offering the following rent specials: $500 off 1st month and $250 coupon off 2nd months rent offer ends July 31st
Is Washington Way pet-friendly?
Yes, Washington Way is pet friendly.
Does Washington Way offer parking?
No, Washington Way does not offer parking.
Does Washington Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, Washington Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Washington Way have a pool?
Yes, Washington Way has a pool.
Does Washington Way have accessible units?
No, Washington Way does not have accessible units.
Does Washington Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Washington Way has units with dishwashers.
Does Washington Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Washington Way has units with air conditioning.
