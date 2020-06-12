/
3 bedroom apartments
76 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bernardsville, NJ
16 OLD ARMY RD
16 Old Army Road, Bernardsville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Traditional bi-level with 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths & an eat-in kitchen make this house a great choice offering a flexible floorplan and large backyard. Clean, move-in ready with lots of natural light.
Results within 1 mile of Bernardsville
165 BLISS RD
165 Bliss Road, Mendham, NJ
Custom home with over 7,000 sq ft of exceptional living space set on 5 acres in desirable Mendham Boro Custom home with over 7,000 sq ft of exceptional living space set on 5 ac located on the desirable Mendham Boro slope of the Bernardsville
Results within 5 miles of Bernardsville
42 Raven Dr
42 Raven Drive, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
42 Raven - Property Id: 278703 Bright 3 Story End Unit in Dorset Hollow - a beautiful townhome community close to Morristown shops, restaurants and NYC trains w/club house, pool, tennis courts, a lovely pond.
19 Woodward Lane
19 Woodward Lane, Somerset County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1396 sqft
Beautiful Clean 3BR Townhouse to live in. Top public schools in Basking Ridge NJ. Great community and facilities including club house, swimming pool, tennis court, play ground, etc. Plenty of parking spaces.
51 WOODWARD LN
51 Woodward Lane, Somerset County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Newly renovated 3 Bed, 2 and half bath townhouse in Basking Ridge, One of national best school districts.
Martinsville
996 MAGNOLIA DR
996 Magnolia Drive, Martinsville, NJ
Gorgeous Luxury Home! Hi-end upgrades. 5 beds, 4.1 baths, 4-Car Garage. Finished Bsmnt w Kitchenette. 2-Stry Fam Rm w Fireplace. Luxury Kitchen, Pantry, Jenn-Air Applncs. Energy Efficnt. Good Schools.
40 KINGS RIDGE RD
40 Kings Ridge Road, Somerset County, NJ
Stunning custom home boasting grand 2 story entrance, gleaming hardwood floors and wrought iron railings for rent! Chefs kitchen w granite island, commercial grade stove, butlers pantry pass thru to banquet sized formal DR.
343 WREN LN
343 Wren Lane, Somerset County, NJ
Rare C which is the largest model..
76 DORCHESTER DR
76 Dorchester Drive, Somerset County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,999
2100 sqft
You will love this delightful North-East facing End unit Townhouse located in a cul-de-sac in Hamilton Crest community. This 3-bedroom, 4-bathroom home has an extra den/office at 2nd level giving you more than 2100 sq. ft.
113 WEXFORD WAY
113 Wexford Way, Somerset County, NJ
FOR RENT! This truly breathtaking & dramatic design will have you living like a star! Totally renovated! Skylights & fabulous wndw walls for natural light & gorgeous sunset views! Multi-level deck! Enter into a stylish open great room accented by
133 WESTERN AVE
133 Western Avenue, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Great location within a short walk to The Green in Historic Morristown! Restaurants, Shopping, Theatre and Hiking ... NJ TRANSIT RAIL LINE with a direct route to NYC is just a short distance away ...
10 HUDSON DR
10 Hudson Drive, Somerset County, NJ
Townsend Model Just installed Hardwood 1st floor New carpeting on rest townhouse Floors Corina Countertop 4th bedroom / office finished basement full bath basement move in condition pool tennis courts New wood floors and carpeting throughout
117 WATCHUNG DR
117 Watchung Drive, Somerset County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
Lovely end unit, great location 3 beds, 2 full & 1/2 bath formal living & dining rms, family rm, basement currently being finished Open floor plan with formal living and dining rooms, opening to family room with gas fireplace.
8 HOPKINSON CT
8 Hopkinson Court, Somerset County, NJ
Absolutely beautiful rare 4 BR, 2.5 BA home situated in desirable Hamilton Woods section of the Hills. It has hardwood floor in living room, dinning room, and family room.
12 CARRIAGE HILL DR
12 Carriage Hill Drive, Morris County, NJ
Set on a lushly landscaped five plus acre rise, this English Manor is a harmony of elegance and contemporary sensibility. Gated entry, wonderfully private grounds, extraordinary landscaping and hardscaping.
278 ALEXANDRIA WAY
278 Alexandria Way, Somerset County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Beautiful half duplex location in desirable Spring Ridge. This charming Greenbriar model features 2 story living room with fireplace, newer cherry kitchen cabinets with granite count top, stainless steel appliances.
6 ASTER TER
6 Aster Terrace, Mendham, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
Picture Perfect Colonial in Cosma Lake Community. 3 Beds 1 bath on quiet street overlooking pond. Lovely hardwood floors throughout. Brand new kitchen and appliances. Great sunroom off the Kitchen with large windows and door to back yard.
Results within 10 miles of Bernardsville
Sterling Parc at Hanover
2101 Glen Dr, Morristown, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,790
1281 sqft
Close to I-285. Apartments feature private entrance as well as tall ceilings, walk-in closets, steel appliances, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Fireplace available. Amenities include coffee bar, 24-hour gym, grilling area and pool. Pet-friendly.
573 Bridgewater Ave
573 Bridgewater Avenue, Finderne, NJ
4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, renovated kitchen & backyard - Property Id: 292712 4 Bedroom / 2 bath / large living room / large backyard Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292712 Property Id 292712 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5828221)
6 Clover Ln.
6 Clover Lane, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1147 sqft
Available 10/01/20 Randolph Home to Share - Property Id: 32616 BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Randolph home to share. Central location to Newark airport & NYC. Utilities included for first 2 months. Owner lives downstairs and has their own entrance in back.
16 Friar Rd
16 Friar Road, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1283 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3bd, 2 full bath cape cod home - Property Id: 288506 *Call Paul Johannesen @ (973) 723-6669 to schedule showing* A must see cape cod home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms (1 on each floor), partially finished basement, and 2
52 1ST AVE
52 First Avenue, Raritan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
Nicely Renovated Â½ Duplex 3 Bedroom Apartment In Very Convenient Location.
9 BUJAK CT
9 Bujak Court, Bradley Gardens, NJ
Well maintained 2005 Colonial with bright & open floor plan. Spacious kitchen opens to living spaces, interior freshly painted. Conveniently located to corporate centers, shopping & transportation.
Morristown
31 PROSPECT ST
31 Prospect Street, Morristown, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Completely Updated 3 Bedroom, 1 1/2 bath multifloor unit. Updates include New Kitchen w/ new Stainless Steel Appliances, New Bathrooms, and H/W floors.
