Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Step into this beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit. This unit was renovated from top to bottom. Unit B located on the 2nd floor of the property includes a remodeled kitchen with custom cabinets, granite countertops and a stone backsplash. Washer & dryer in unit. Tenant is responsible~for electric, gas & water. There are two parking spaces included and an option for additional storage space on site. Call today!~