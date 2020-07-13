/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:31 AM
67 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Bay Head, NJ
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Bay Head
417 Main Avenue
417 Main Ave, Bay Head, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2197 sqft
Summer Rental! Avail 9/5- 9/12 @ $5,000 wk & 9/19 on @ $2,500 wk. Beach block 4 bedroom, 4 bath home ideally located 5 houses to the beach & 1/1/2 blocks to town.
Results within 1 mile of Bay Head
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant Beach
303 Philadelphia Avenue
303 Philadelphia Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
THIS 4 BEDROOM,2 BATH HOME IN THE HEART OF POINT PLEASANT BEACH IS IN A QUIET SECTION OF TOWN.WALK TO THE BRADSHAW BEACH AND INCLUDED IS 8 BEACH BADGES. IT IS CLOSE TO THE TOWN AND RESTAURANTS. FABULOUS BACK YARD.
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant Beach
1505 St Louis Avenue
1505 Saint Louis Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
Calling All Rental Families. Winter Rental, this Lake Of The Lilies Water View Home offers 5 bedrooms 4 baths with multiple living and entertainment venues. This home is perfect for large families or multi-generation clients.
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Mantoloking
1081 Barnegat Lane
1081 Barnegat Lane, Mantoloking, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
3645 sqft
RENTED FOR THE SUMMER! Ideally located, just steps to the beach & bay! This reverse living home features, 4/5 bdrms, 4.
Results within 5 miles of Bay Head
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
2 Units Available
Brandywyne at Brielle
2 Brandywyne, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,395
1228 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Brandywyne at Brielle unique apartment homes on stunningly landscaped grounds just minutes from the beach. Everything is taken care of for you by your top notch live in management and maintenance team.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
6 Units Available
Atlantic Manor
1507 Atlantic Ave, Manasquan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,460
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
818 sqft
Altantic Manor apartments are surrounded by numerous shopping malls such as Circle Factory Outlets, and The Sea Girt Mall.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1578 Harbor Boulevard 19
1578 Harbor Road, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,697
824 sqft
NO BROKER FEE WATERFRONT LUXURY! - Property Id: 222541 *NO BROKER FEE* *1 MONTH FREE UPFRONT! *DISCOUNTED FERRY RATES* *BRAND NEW WHOLE FOODS STEPS AWAY* Luxury waterfront community located mins from Lincoln Tunnel and Mid-Town.
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
106 York Avenue
106 York Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
'' FULL SUMMER 2020 SEASON has now just become available for this wonderful 4 bedroom/ 2.5 bath ''Beach House'' located at 106 York Ave and just 1.
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
401 Monmouth Avenue
401 Monmouth Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2168 sqft
Available WINTER 2020/2021 Enjoy your FALL and WINTER in this beautifully furnished 4 BR , 3 1/2 bath home .
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1555 Harbor Boulevard 26
1555 Harbor Road, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
WATERFRONT LUXURY! - Property Id: 229159 *NO BROKER FEE* *1 MONTH FREE UPFRONT! *DISCOUNTED FERRY RATES* *BRAND NEW WHOLE FOODS STEPS AWAY* Luxury waterfront community located mins from Lincoln Tunnel and Mid-Town.
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Manasquan
262 1st Avenue
262 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$10,500
Completely renovated, bright & sunny summer retreat located right by the beach in Manasquan! Unit will be nicely furnished, includes one assigned off-street parking space, a large covered porch/balcony overlooking 1st Ave, vaulted/beamed ceilings,
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
102 Salem Avenue
102 Salem Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$9,000
3116 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL! One block to Beach! Enjoy ocean views and breezes from this 6 bedroom, 4 bath home with updated kitchen, front porch and upper deck, one car attached garage, large deck in private fenced yard for entertaining makes this a great family
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
301 Shore Road
301 Shore Road, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
Beautiful Summer Rental with breath taking water views. Five bedrooms (1 Queen, 2 Full, 4 Twins). . Large great room with water views. Eat-in kitchen. Monthly rental , Weekly rental $6,500, minimum two weeks.
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Brielle
613 Holly Hill Drive
613 Holly Hill Drive, Brielle, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2800 sqft
Summer rental in Brielle's desirable country club section. 3 bedrooms, 2.
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
1318 Laurel Avenue
1318 Laurel Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
Summer Rental! Sea Girt Estates Section The perfect summer getaway is waiting for you! Close to local shops and restaurants and a short bike ride to the beach. Nicely appointed Cape has 3 bedrooms and will allow well behaved pets.
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant Beach
239 Ocean Avenue
239 Ocean Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
SUMMER WEEKLY RENTAL $2,200 . 3 bedroom ranch home, sleeps 8, home is across the street from Point Pleasant Beach and a block away from Jenkins Boardwalk.
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
111 Salem Avenue
111 Salem Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$8,000
Just 1 1/2 blocks to beach! Stunning, 6 BR, 4 BA home for rent starting 7/25 for a week and then again for a week starting 8/1. Weekly rent is 8,000.00. Comes with 5 pool badges.Absolutely NO smoking or pets!
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
12 Johnson Street
12 Johnson Street, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
**Open House: 5pm Sunday July 19th Completely BRAND NEW 2 bedroom apartment inside of a two-family home Extremely desirable area in east Brick bordering Mantoloking and right off the famous Princeton Ave.
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Sea Girt
619 New York Boulevard
619 New York Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$27,000
1360 sqft
Summer Rental avail 7/15/20 to 9/30/20 for $27K or $3,800 per week 7/15/20 to 8/15/20 and $3,000 per week 8/15/20 to 9/30/20. All utilities included. Just 6 blocks to the beach and 2 blocks to tennis courts and playground.
Results within 10 miles of Bay Head
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:09am
3 Units Available
Spring Lake Heights
Homestead Gardens Apartments
1 Garden Pl, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,924
900 sqft
Granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Dining area. Recently renovated with hardwood floors. Near Veteran's Park. Residents enjoy community garden, pool, and clubhouse. Laundry available on site.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Mariners Cove
372 Kettle Creek Rd, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
950 sqft
Barnegat Bay location with scenic waterfront views. Units have granite countertops and modern appliances along with fireplaces and a patio or balcony. Pets welcome; tenants have access to fitness center and dog park.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
4 Units Available
Bradley Beach
Terrace Lake
100 Cliff Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,535
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
960 sqft
The Best of Beach Living! Come home to Terrace Lake. Steps from the beach, ocean and lake views, balconies, spacious apartments, upgraded kitchens and baths and best of all, unparalleled service from your live-in management and maintenance team.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
3 Units Available
Belmar
Ocean Harbor
100 9th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,675
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy Living On the Beach! When you come to Ocean Harbor, you have come home.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
8 Units Available
The Cascades at Tinton Falls
100 Autumn Dr, Tinton Falls, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,735
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1250 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with easy access to Garden State Parkway. Green community. Amenities include on-site pool, 24-hour gym and playground. Apartments feature private patio, walk-in closets, dishwasher and garbage disposal.
