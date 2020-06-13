112 Apartments for rent in Bay Head, NJ with garage

Apartment List
1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Bay Head
1 Unit Available
608 Lake Avenue
608 Lake Avenue, Bay Head, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$50,000
High End Summer Rental located on Scow Ditch with beautiful views of the Barnegat Bay. One of a kind architectual design with 5 bedrooms and 5 baths, with close proximatry to the Bay Head Yacht Club, local stores and restaurants and beaches.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Bay Head
1 Unit Available
521 East Avenue
521 East Ave, Bay Head, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$28,545
This almost-oceanfront ''town house'' at 521 East Avenue in Bay Head, NJ (between Howe & Mount) is currently available for rent on a weekly or monthly basis (1-hour from NYC). For rent is the south-side of this two-family home.
Results within 1 mile of Bay Head

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
900 Ocean Avenue
900 Ocean Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$17,500
AUGUST BEACHFRONT BUILDING/POOLGourmet Grills Tiki Bar4 Beach Badges Included Fully Furnished Walking distance to all stores and Restaurants3 bdr 2 full 2 1/2 baths 3 balconiesBRING YOUR FLIP FLOPS, COCKTAILS, AND RELAX!!

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Point Pleasant
1 Unit Available
1229 Woodsend Road
1229 Woods End Road, Point Pleasant, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1500 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL LESS THAN 1 MILE TO BAYHEAD BEACHES! Vacation year round in this beautiful location east of canal near Downtown Pt.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Point Pleasant
1 Unit Available
703 Mt Place
703 Mount Place, Point Pleasant, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Off-season. SEASONAL. WINTER SEPT 7-MAY. Newly gut-renovated 4 BD/2BA located within the historic Lovelandtown area of Point Pleasant.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
217 Washington Avenue
217 Washington Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
Unavilable July 11-18 and Aug 1-154 Beach Badges providedWalk to beach and boardwalk - 1 first floor Bedroom and Bath 3 on 2nd floor2 queens 2 Twins and a full Sleeps 9Linens are provided alsoOut door grill and Patio furniture and out door

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Mantoloking
1 Unit Available
1053 Barnegat Lane
1053 Barnegat Lane, Mantoloking, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
Available 8/22-8/29 and after 9/8 Seahawks' Nest is a short walk down the lane to a breathtaking beach.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
304 Arnold Avenue
304 Arnold Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
Recently renovated house for Weekly summer rent. July and Aug weeks still avail, house is in a great location. It is 3 blocks from the beach/boardwalk games and 3 blocks from the center of town to all the restaurants.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
1618 Beacon Lane
1618 Beacon Lane, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$12,900
4160 sqft
Oceanfront home with breathtaking views from large decks on all levels. Home features open floor plan, elevator, wet bar, master suite w/deck and F/P, 2 car garage, 5 bedrooms and 4 full baths, sleeps 12. Linens are included.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
213 Washington Avenue
213 Washington Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
NEWLY RENOVATED SUMMER RENTAL...Just 2 blocks from the beach. Close to Point Pleasant boardwalk, restaurants and entertainment. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, newly updated bedrooms and bath and kitchen.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
312 New Jersey Avenue
312 New Jersey Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1112 sqft
This immaculate, well maintained weekly summer rental is available for $2,200 per week and has two bedrooms, 1.5 new baths, spacious eat-in-kitchen, living room, large family room & laundry room.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
127 Trenton Avenue
127 Trenton Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2054 sqft
Summer Rental! Waterfront, newly built & 2 blocks to the beach! This 4 BR, 2.5 BA home sits on the banks of Silver Lake & has tranquil water views from nearly every room.

1 of 18

Last updated May 15 at 06:28pm
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
916 Bay Avenue
916 Bay Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Pt Pleasant Beach YEAR ROUND RENTAL ~ 2 bedroom, 1 bath garage apartment in pristine condition featuring an open floor plan with vaulted ceiling, hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting and updated kitchen and bath.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
1505 St Louis Avenue
1505 Saint Louis Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
Calling All Rental Families. Winter Rental, this Lake Of The Lilies Water View Home offers 5 bedrooms 4 baths with multiple living and entertainment venues. This home is perfect for large families or multi-generation clients.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
314 Washington Avenue
314 Washington Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
Sorry there are currently no weeks available. Enjoy this beautiful home in the most desirable area of Point Pleasant Beach! Convenient first floor master suite! Beautifully furnished, immaculate condition .

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
303 Trenton Avenue
303 Trenton Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This cozy cottage is conveniently located to shops and restaurants on Arnold Avenue, NJ Transit, playground with basketball and tennis courts. It is 3.5 blocks to the beach and boardwalk.
Results within 5 miles of Bay Head
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:21am
Brielle
2 Units Available
Brandywyne East II
100 Brandywyne E, Brielle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,270
1600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
2070 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brandywyne East II in Brielle. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:20am
4 Units Available
Brandywyne at Brielle
2 Brandywyne, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,110
1210 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At Brandywyne at Brielle, you can enjoy life by the shore. For a spacious seaside living space with luxurious features, make your move to our ranch-style apartments for rent at the Jersey Shore, in Brielle, New Jersey.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1555 Harbor Boulevard 26
1555 Harbor Road, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
WATERFRONT LUXURY! - Property Id: 229159 *NO BROKER FEE* *$500 SECURITY DEPOSIT* *DISCOUNTED FERRY RATES* *BRAND NEW WHOLE FOODS STEPS AWAY* Luxury waterfront community located mins from Lincoln Tunnel and Mid-Town.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1578 Harbor Boulevard 18
1578 Harbor Road, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,450
824 sqft
NO BROKER FEE LUXURY WATERFRONT! - Property Id: 222540 *NO BROKER FEE* *SPECIALS FOR A LIMITED TIME- WAIVED APPLICATION FEE, $500 SECURITY DEPOSIT, NO AMENITY FEE, DISCOUNT PARKING & $1000 1ST MONTH CONCESSION! *DISCOUNTED FERRY RATES* *BRAND NEW

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Sea Girt
1 Unit Available
508 Crescent Parkway
508 Crescent Pkwy, Sea Girt, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$13,000
2828 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL available AUGUST $13K/mo and SEPTEMBER $9K. 5 BEACH BADGES are included. Spacious and open family room, dining area and kitchen is great for entertaining.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Sea Girt
1 Unit Available
703 Boston Boulevard
703 Boston Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
The perfect beach home in Sea Girt! Bright and open this new home is available for 2 weeks 7/31 - 8/14 for $10,000 (possibility of a 3rd week also) This open floor plan home boasts 5 bedrooms, fully finished basement with private bedroom & bath,

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
115 Randall Avenue
115 Randall Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
WATERFRONT with 2 boat slips!! JULY rented. June August & Sept $4500 week 2 wk minimum. September 8th to 30 $4000 week ,available so hurry CO has been granted for rental .

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
393 Route 35
393 West Central Avenue, Ocean County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
4800 sqft
WINTER RENTAL. $7,000 per month for Winter (off season) Magnificent brand new custom designed coastal waterfront home featuring a 220ft. dock ascending into Barnegat Bay.4 BD,4.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Bay Head, NJ

Bay Head apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

