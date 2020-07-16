/
1 bedroom apartments
95 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Avenel, NJ
1 Unit Available
Rahway
810 E HAZELWOOD AVE
810 East Hazelwood Avenue, Rahway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
2nd Floor w/ open concept with kitchen and living-room area - 1 Bedroom & 1 Bathroom. Ample street parking - conveniently located near Rahway train & Rt.9 w/ river views. Move right in! This apartment won't last.
Results within 5 miles of Avenel
16 Units Available
The Waterfront
Harbor Terrace Apartments
18 Harbor Terrace #2K, Perth Amboy, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,419
775 sqft
Situated on Raritan Bay, these 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans are stylish and modern, with amenities like elevator service and on-site laundry. Units are spacious and newly renovated, and the kitchen and bathrooms are modern.
3 Units Available
24 Springfield Avenue
24 Springfield Avenue, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
944 sqft
Located in the historic town of Cranford, 24 Springfield Ave is a vintage mid-rise featuring all the modern furnishings one would hope for in a new home. Located on the Rahway River the views from most apartment homes are a feast for the eyes.
5 Units Available
Woodmont Station at Cranford
555 South Ave E, Kenilworth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,015
870 sqft
Luxury homes perfect for entertaining, with sleek kitchens, stainless steel appliances and bar-style seating. A short walk from Cranford train station and easy access to Garden State Parkway, perfect for commuters.
4 Units Available
Lindcrest Apartments
1116 N Stiles St, Linden, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,499
500 sqft
Linden Shopping Center and Rahway River Park are easily accessed from this property. Community amenities include on-site laundry, a courtyard and play area. Apartments feature private entrances, renovated eat-in kitchens and patios/balconies.
2 Units Available
Elmora
Linden Arms
811 Linden Ave, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,435
634 sqft
Downtown Convenience, Country Charm. Linden Arms is a friendly community offering top of the line service, amenities, and value tucked away in a quiet part of town.
46 Units Available
Iselin
The Grande at Metro Park
3 Ronson Road, Woodbridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,110
847 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Grande at Metro Park in Woodbridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Woodbridge
Crossroads Gardens Apartments
1 Pikeview Ln, Woodbridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,335
870 sqft
Located in Woodbridge, NJ, Crossroads Gardens is conveniently situated near three major highways, shopping, restaurants, nightlife, downtown and the hospital.
2 Units Available
Bayberry Gardens Apartments
107 Rivervale Ct, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,475
650 sqft
The Bayberry Gardens Apartments is located in the heart of Scotch Plains, New Jersey.
3 Units Available
Riverview Terrace
72 Rivervale Ct, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,635
625 sqft
The Riverview Terrace Apartments are located in a quiet corner of Clark Township which was just rated as the 24th Best Place to Live in New Jersey by New Jersey Monthly and continues to rise.
Contact for Availability
Carteret
Bristol Station
90 Bristol Station Ct, Carteret, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,565
800 sqft
Gated entry, a large pool, 24-hour fitness center and package concierge are just a few of this property's amenities. Apartments include in-unit laundry, plush carpeting and private terraces. Shoppers Square and Staten Island are nearby.
92 Units Available
Roselle
The Park
417 Raritan Rd, Roselle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,761
826 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with hardwood flooring, granite countertops, in-unit washers and dryers, and private patio or balcony. Pet friendly. Conveniently located with easy access to Westfield Avenue.
Contact for Availability
Elmora
Hayes House Apartments
330 West Jersey Street, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,525
700 sqft
Luxury and convenience…Hayes House is not just an apartment it is a great place to call home! Our apartment homes offer the convenient location of the upscale Elmora area - near public transportation into New York City and Newark, close to major
10 Units Available
Elmora
Chilton Towers
220 W Jersey St, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,635
764 sqft
Chilton Towers has all the conveniences of high rise living just 25 minutes from New York City! Located in the beautiful Elmora section of Elizabeth, residents can walk to shopping, schools, public transportation, and are minutes from Routes 1, 9,
1 Unit Available
17-19 N Union Ave Apartments
17 North Union Avenue, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
527 sqft
The Apartments at 17-19 North Union Avenue are located in the heart of vibrant, downtown Cranford. Consisting of studio apartments and one bedroom apartments, some with terraces, this building is a small mid-rise with two stores at the street level.
1 Unit Available
211 n park ave 2
211 Park Avenue, Linden, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,595
850 sqft
211 - Property Id: 292271 Very cozey 2 bedroom located in a nice neighborhood. 2nd floor walk-up newly painted modern kitchen and bath. Hardwood floors throughout this home plenty storage space.
1 Unit Available
Iselin
1910 woodbridge commons way
1910 Woodbridge Commons Way, Iselin, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
900 sqft
Best location!!! Beautiful 1bd/ba condo for rent - Property Id: 315254 *For rent by owner *One of the best location in a park-like settings! * Move right into this beautiful end unit ground floor condo.
1 Unit Available
Southwestern Perth Amboy
316 Watson Ave B4
316 Watson Avenue, Perth Amboy, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,000
Perth Amboy right off Smith street - Property Id: 313434 1 bedroom. New floors. New counter top and sink. New stove. off street parking. Please fill out the application and I do require a background check it cost $45 dollars.
1 Unit Available
Roselle
1 Carolyn Ter B
1 Carolyn Terrace, Roselle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,185
411 sqft
Unit B Available 08/01/20 1 bedroom commuters dream in a park like setting - Property Id: 312490 This clean, bright, airy, second floor, 1 bedroom end unit, is a lovely place to call home.
1 Unit Available
Iselin
55 Gill Lane
55 Gill Lane, Iselin, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
900 sqft
Fully furnished apartment with brand new appliances and furniture. All utilities included!
1 Unit Available
1150 W Saint Georges Ave Unit
1150 West Saint Georges Avenue, Linden, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Available 08/01/20 Spacious Condo with basement - Property Id: 306451 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom. First floor courtyard unit with basement, great parking spot and water included! In unit washer and dryer.
1 Unit Available
Woodrow
922 Rathbun Avenue
922 Rathbun Avenue, Staten Island, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,450
2874 sqft
Enter into a bright and airy 1 bedroom apartment with private side entrance, entry foyer, large windows, eat-in-kitchen with dishwasher and refrigerator, separate living room and separate bedroom, with wood blind window treatments, lots of
1 Unit Available
Elmora
357 W End Ave
357 West End Avenue, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
750 sqft
357 west end ave - Property Id: 290136 One bed one bath hardwood floors throughout great location close to public transportation off street parking You must apply online and pass a background and credit check to view any listing.
1 Unit Available
406 E LINCOLN PARK
406 Lincoln Park E, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
560 sqft
Renovated 2nd floor condo unit with private entrance in park-like setting only 2 blocks to NYC train and downtown amenities. On-street & off-street parking. Walk-up attic for private storage. Bright and spacious condo.
