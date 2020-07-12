/
downtown atlantic city
169 Apartments for rent in Downtown Atlantic City, Atlantic City, NJ
Virginia Arms
31 North Virginia Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
Studio
$755
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$835
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
750 sqft
Welcome to Virginia Arms!
1722 Atlantic Avenue, Apt 3B
1722 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
Studio
$795
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Atlantic Realty Management | Professionally Managed Apartments. Studio, One Bathroom. Recently renovated with new flooring, paint, cabinets, and more. Spacious closets, Foyer, Living room Master Bedroom, bathroom. Large windows throughout apartment.
143 S South Carolina Ave
143 South South Carolina Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful well kept apartment building just steps away from the boardwalk and beach! Multiple Units available, including a first floor please reach out for more information!
1515 Boardwalk
1515 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
COME AND SEE this great 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit at the Atlantic Palace, complete with breathtaking ocean, city, and skyline views! Live in a first-class building with pool, spa, gym, garage, parking, and so much more.
3201 Atlantic Ave
3201 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Wonderful location, renovated building. This 2 story building has an elevator, washer/dryer on the first level. This is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit. It has an open living area with kitchen and living room in one area.
1054 N Ohio Ave
1054 North Ohio Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Nice and well kept 3 bedroom 2-stry house located just a block away from Dr. MLK Jr School Complex. This home features a nice sized living room, dining area and detached garage for extra storage. Call and schedule your appointment today.
Beachgate Condominiums
600 Pacific Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1136 sqft
Beautifully renovated second floor townhouse located across from Ocean Resort Casino and a block from the boardwalk and beach. Spacious living and very affordable!
2834 Atlantic Ave
2834 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
11th Floor two bedroom corner/end unit with balcony in Brighton Towers in the heart of AC with amazing southern facing views of the city and the bay! Brighton Towers is located directly in front of Tropicana casino which is soon to become part of
126 Madison Ave
126 Madison Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
JULY BEACHBLOCK RENTAL!! Recently updated two story home across the street from Waterfront Park!! Three bedrooms, 3 baths features new laminate flooring, open living room and dining room, spacious eat-in kitchen and amazing 360 views from the third
512 North Indiana Avenue - #2
512 North Indiana Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
The entire home was recently remodeled! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main part of the apartment and nice tiled floors throughout the hallways, dining, and kitchen.
5 Schooner Ct
5 Schooner Court, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1258 sqft
Turn-key Rental, Available immediately. Fantastic Large Townhome, located in the historic Gardners Basin. This home features 3 large bedrooms, 2.
38 N IOWA Ave
38 North Iowa Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Welcome to the new Atlantic City.....This grand old Duchess of a home sits on a beautiful wide avenue, Iowa. It is just 1 block from the shopping on Atlantic ave and about 2.5 blocks to the world famous Atlantic City Board walk and beach.
4 N Mississippi Ave
4 North Mississippi Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
Center City Arts/Tourism District. Across street Bass Pro Shop & Walk Outlets. Second floor three bedroom with sundeck & patio. Close to Beach, Boardwalk, Boardwalk Hall & transportation. Long season!
60 N Maine Ave
60 North Maine Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$950
460 sqft
VERY SAFE BUILDING WITH 24 HOUR SECURITY IN RESIDENTIAL AREA. FANTASTIC LOCATION DIRECTLY ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE OCEAN AND BOARDWALK. BEAUTIFUL VIEWS FROM YOUR THIRD FLOOR STUDIO BALCONY.
914 N Indiana
914 North Indiana Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Beautifully renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Semi-detached Rancher. Very clean and updated Granite . each room. Relax on the Front Porch in your Fenced in Yard. Then go in back and set up a Grill and a Pool for the children.
105 N Ohio
105 North Ohio Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$975
Two bedroom apartment located on the third floor in the heart of Atlantic City....down the street from the hospital and across from The Walk. Close to all modes of transportation, casinos, restaurants and shops.
608 N Connecticut Ave
608 North Connecticut Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
Magnificent Snug Harbor family home on the bay for summer rental...Comes fully furnished with all stainless steel appliances, central air, gas heat,tile and hardwood floors..Features beautiful decks on all levels with patio..
126 N Texas Ave
126 North Texas Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
Stunning apartment totally redone 4 bed rooms 2 full bath ,Jacuzzi , new flooring new kitchen, freshly painted, new thankless water heating -Gas heat. very bright apartment , extra large master bedroom. do not miss this opportunity.
6 N Brighton Ave
6 North Brighton Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Great location ,freshly painted 2 bed room spacious apartment, large bed rooms , living room, open layout kitchen, newer bathroom. big back yard.
2021 Blaine Ave
2021 Blaine Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
This colonial style home features 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bathrooms on a HUGE LOT!! Perfect mix of character and modern touches throughout the whole home. Brand new flooring through out the whole property! Property is a must see. Subsidy Accepted
716 Wabash Ave Ave
716 Wabash Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upgraded first floor 2 bedroom,2 bathroom unit in great location. Unit has washer/dryer and parking. Tenant pays separate utilities. AVAILABLE SECTION 8 RENTAL.
2628 Atlantic Avuene
2628 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$775
Totally renovated. Shows exceptionally well. Nice area. 2 blocks to beach.Near shopping, restaurants and transportation. Come see!!
126 N New Hampshire Ave
126 North New Hampshire Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
Newly renovated Single Family detached two story home with Ocean Views ready for yearly or summer rental, move in now! Centrally Located near Atlantic Cities new tourism district, close to the Ocean Resort, Showboat, & Hard Rock, Borgota, Harrahs,
5 Windjammer Ct
5 Windjammer Court, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1300 sqft
Newly renovated interior unit in Harboure Point.
