Apartment List
/
NJ
/
atlantic city
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:15 AM

210 Apartments for rent in Atlantic City, NJ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with ... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Chelsea
1 Unit Available
2834 Atlantic Ave
2834 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
11th Floor two bedroom corner/end unit with balcony in Brighton Towers in the heart of AC with amazing southern facing views of the city and the bay! Brighton Towers is located directly in front of Tropicana casino which is soon to become part of

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Duck Town
1 Unit Available
4 N Mississippi Ave
4 North Mississippi Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
Center City Arts/Tourism District. Across street Bass Pro Shop & Walk Outlets. Second floor three bedroom with sundeck & patio. Close to Beach, Boardwalk, Boardwalk Hall & transportation. Long season!

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Uptown Atlantic City
1 Unit Available
60 N Maine Ave
60 North Maine Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$950
460 sqft
VERY SAFE BUILDING WITH 24 HOUR SECURITY IN RESIDENTIAL AREA. FANTASTIC LOCATION DIRECTLY ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE OCEAN AND BOARDWALK. BEAUTIFUL VIEWS FROM YOUR THIRD FLOOR STUDIO BALCONY.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Monroe Park
1 Unit Available
914 N Indiana
914 North Indiana Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Beautifully renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Semi-detached Rancher. Very clean and updated Granite . each room. Relax on the Front Porch in your Fenced in Yard. Then go in back and set up a Grill and a Pool for the children.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
137 S Berkley Square
137 South Berkley Square, Atlantic City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
AUGUST RENTAL!! Stunning BEACH BLOCK Townhouse in Atlantic City. Four spacious bedrooms & 3.5 bathrooms, complete with beautiful open-concept living level. Impeccably furnished - you have to see this one to understand.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
151 N Annapolis Ave Ave
151 North Annapolis Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$15,000
Totally renovated, beautifully decorated Bay front condo with fabulous views of the open bay. Never rented before. Enter into the sun filled living room framing the magnificent outside water views of the bay and deck.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
101 S. Raleigh
101 South Raleigh Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$8,000
July and August available in this beach front condo by the shore. The views are great and perfect for a summer get away. Social distance on the balcony and inside the condo. Perfect for a couple to get some quiet time.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Uptown Atlantic City
1 Unit Available
5 Schooner Ct
5 Schooner Court, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1258 sqft
Turn-key Rental, Available immediately. Fantastic Large Townhome, located in the historic Gardners Basin. This home features 3 large bedrooms, 2.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Uptown Atlantic City
1 Unit Available
608 N Connecticut Ave
608 North Connecticut Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
Magnificent Snug Harbor family home on the bay for summer rental...Comes fully furnished with all stainless steel appliances, central air, gas heat,tile and hardwood floors..Features beautiful decks on all levels with patio..

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
1 S Plaza Pl
1 South Plaza Place, Atlantic City, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$60,000
A distinctive and grand home with beautifully restored original finishes throughout. 7 bedrooms plus 3 full and 2 half baths.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
118 S Kingston Ave
118 South Kingston Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
8 Bedrooms
$4,000
SPECTACULAR BEACH BLOCK HOME JUST STEPS TO THE BOARDWALK!! With PLENTY of room for the whole family, this fantastic 8 bedroom, 4.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Monroe Park
1 Unit Available
2021 Blaine Ave
2021 Blaine Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
This colonial style home features 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bathrooms on a HUGE LOT!! Perfect mix of character and modern touches throughout the whole home. Brand new flooring through out the whole property! Property is a must see. Subsidy Accepted

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Uptown Atlantic City
1 Unit Available
Beachgate Condominiums
600 Pacific Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$950
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful private and roomy one large bedroom condo just steps to the beach, REVEL and SHOWBOAT. New ceramic tile flooring thru, just renovated. Modern kitchen and washer and dryer.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Uptown Atlantic City
1 Unit Available
126 N New Hampshire Ave
126 North New Hampshire Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
Newly renovated Single Family detached two story home with Ocean Views ready for yearly or summer rental, move in now! Centrally Located near Atlantic Cities new tourism district, close to the Ocean Resort, Showboat, & Hard Rock, Borgota, Harrahs,

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Uptown Atlantic City
1 Unit Available
5 Windjammer Ct
5 Windjammer Court, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1300 sqft
Newly renovated interior unit in Harboure Point.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Downtown Atlantic City
1 Unit Available
43 N Virginia
43 North Virginia Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
This home is located close to everything in Atlantic City. Four+ bedrooms and two bath home with large front porch. Security deposit is $1792 and rent is $1195 a month. No pets.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Monroe Park
1 Unit Available
2009 Caspian Ave
2009 Caspian Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Beautiful 3br 1.5 Bath in great condition!!Very clean and updated! Large living room, formal dining, eat in kitchen, nice size bedrooms, utility room, powder room, freshly painted, new floors, front porch, small yard, quiet neighborhood and more.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Chelsea
1 Unit Available
2917 Sunset Ave
2917 Sunset Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
Adorable, renovated, two-story home on the gorgeous OPEN BAY!! Complete with hardwood flooring, eat-in kitchen ft granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, counter seating plus dining room, spacious living room and bonus room that leads

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Uptown Atlantic City
1 Unit Available
640 Atlantic Ave
640 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1300 sqft
Brand New Construction! Highest level luxury corner apartment with high ceilings with gorgeous views! 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths. Open kitchen concept with Quartz Counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and more.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
3817 Ventnor Ave
3817 Ventnor Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Need more room? This spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath unit offers a large living room, large bedrooms, and 2 full baths! Plenty of closet space too! It has a nice balcony overlooking Lower Chelsea and this unit boasts Ocean Views! Conveniently located,

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
27 N Annapolis Ave Ave
27 North Annapolis Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,000
616 sqft
Nice and well maintained 1 bedroom 1 bath 2nd Fl apartment in Bayview Condos! Located in the Lower Chelsea Section of Atlantic City, and just a short walk to the beach and local transportation.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
4800 Boardwalk Unit 2009
4800 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$34,000
This fabulous DIRECT OCEAN FRONT CORNER unit located in the beachfront Vassar Square condominiums is the perfect place to spend your summer! The open layout is accented with hardwood and tile floors plus floor to ceiling windows offering panoramic

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Uptown Atlantic City
1 Unit Available
307 Grammercy Pl Pl
307 Grammercy Place, Atlantic City, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Coming up October 2019....

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Monroe Park
1 Unit Available
1817 Marmora Ave
1817 Marmora Ave, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1387 sqft
Spacious two story 3 bedroom townhome for rent! Recently renovated with all new laminate wood flooring, carpeted bedrooms, and freshly painted. Home has washer and dryer, garage, and large backyard! Conveniently located near Rt 30 and MLK School.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Atlantic City, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Atlantic City renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Atlantic City 1 BedroomsAtlantic City 2 BedroomsAtlantic City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAtlantic City 3 BedroomsAtlantic City Apartments with Balcony
Atlantic City Apartments with GarageAtlantic City Apartments with GymAtlantic City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAtlantic City Apartments with ParkingAtlantic City Apartments with Pool
Atlantic City Apartments with Washer-DryerAtlantic City Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlantic City Furnished ApartmentsAtlantic City Luxury PlacesAtlantic City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAToms River, NJLakewood, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJVineland, NJMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJWilliamstown, NJLindenwold, NJMillville, NJBridgeton, NJ
Haddonfield, NJBellmawr, NJSomers Point, NJBurlington, NJBlackwood, NJGreentree, NJEchelon, NJPitman, NJAudubon, NJRunnemede, NJAbsecon, NJHaddon Heights, NJ
Stratford, NJTuckerton, NJRamblewood, NJClementon, NJMagnolia, NJMays Landing, NJLeisure Village East, NJTurnersville, NJVista Center, NJClayton, NJPoint Pleasant, NJMargate City, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Atlantic City

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Camden County College