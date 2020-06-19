All apartments in Atlantic City
5 Windjammer Ct
5 Windjammer Ct

5 Windjammer Court · (609) 481-7745
Location

5 Windjammer Court, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Uptown Atlantic City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly renovated interior unit in Harboure Point. Features new carpet and tile flooring throughout and a fresh coat of two toned paint, Brand New Roof, Fenced in Yard, large one car garage, new kitchen cabinetry with Granite counters, all new stainless steel appliance package, utility room with a washer and dryer, oversize storage attic, front porch, rear deck, a true Master Bedroom with large bathroom and walk in closets and its own Balcony. Open floor living and dining area with glass french doors leading to the back deck. Gas forced air heating and it's the only unit I know of in Harbor Point with Gas cooking and a working exhaust! Also for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Windjammer Ct have any available units?
5 Windjammer Ct has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5 Windjammer Ct have?
Some of 5 Windjammer Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Windjammer Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5 Windjammer Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Windjammer Ct pet-friendly?
No, 5 Windjammer Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlantic City.
Does 5 Windjammer Ct offer parking?
Yes, 5 Windjammer Ct does offer parking.
Does 5 Windjammer Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 Windjammer Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Windjammer Ct have a pool?
No, 5 Windjammer Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5 Windjammer Ct have accessible units?
No, 5 Windjammer Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Windjammer Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Windjammer Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Windjammer Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Windjammer Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
