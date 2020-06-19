5 Windjammer Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Newly renovated interior unit in Harboure Point. Features new carpet and tile flooring throughout and a fresh coat of two toned paint, Brand New Roof, Fenced in Yard, large one car garage, new kitchen cabinetry with Granite counters, all new stainless steel appliance package, utility room with a washer and dryer, oversize storage attic, front porch, rear deck, a true Master Bedroom with large bathroom and walk in closets and its own Balcony. Open floor living and dining area with glass french doors leading to the back deck. Gas forced air heating and it's the only unit I know of in Harbor Point with Gas cooking and a working exhaust! Also for sale.