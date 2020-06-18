5 S Pennsylvania Ave Ave

Amenities

One block from the beach! Enjoy the casino views at night & the sand in your toes during the day. Close to public transportation, and minutes from the famous Atlantic City Boardwalk and Steel Pier. Shopping outlets, pharmacy, banks, grocery and nightlife all withing walking distance. All new cabinets, windows, appliances, tiling, and granite counter tops in the kitchen, Multi zoned heating, no carpets & fresh paint throughout the unit. Stand up shower & spacious bathroom. Great location for entertainment. Half a block to Hard Rock!