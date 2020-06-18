27 N Annapolis Ave Ave

Amenities

Nice and well maintained 1 bedroom 1 bath 2nd Fl apartment in Bayview Condos! Located in the Lower Chelsea Section of Atlantic City, and just a short walk to the beach and local transportation. Unit features a spacious living room, dining area off the kitchen, nice size bedroom, plenty of storage, a balcony overlooking the bay, and off street parking. Heat, hot water, and gas are included in the rent. Tenant is responsible for electric, 1.5-month security, 1st month rent. Landlord requires good credit, good income and good housekeeping skills.