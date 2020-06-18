All apartments in Atlantic City
27 N Annapolis Ave Ave
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:31 PM

27 N Annapolis Ave Ave

27 North Annapolis Avenue · (609) 645-0303
Location

27 North Annapolis Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Lower Chelsea

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nice and well maintained 1 bedroom 1 bath 2nd Fl apartment in Bayview Condos! Located in the Lower Chelsea Section of Atlantic City, and just a short walk to the beach and local transportation. Unit features a spacious living room, dining area off the kitchen, nice size bedroom, plenty of storage, a balcony overlooking the bay, and off street parking. Heat, hot water, and gas are included in the rent. Tenant is responsible for electric, 1.5-month security, 1st month rent. Landlord requires good credit, good income and good housekeeping skills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 N Annapolis Ave Ave have any available units?
27 N Annapolis Ave Ave has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 27 N Annapolis Ave Ave have?
Some of 27 N Annapolis Ave Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 N Annapolis Ave Ave currently offering any rent specials?
27 N Annapolis Ave Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 N Annapolis Ave Ave pet-friendly?
No, 27 N Annapolis Ave Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlantic City.
Does 27 N Annapolis Ave Ave offer parking?
Yes, 27 N Annapolis Ave Ave does offer parking.
Does 27 N Annapolis Ave Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 N Annapolis Ave Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 N Annapolis Ave Ave have a pool?
No, 27 N Annapolis Ave Ave does not have a pool.
Does 27 N Annapolis Ave Ave have accessible units?
No, 27 N Annapolis Ave Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 27 N Annapolis Ave Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 27 N Annapolis Ave Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27 N Annapolis Ave Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 27 N Annapolis Ave Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
