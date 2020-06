Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

AUGUST RENTAL!! Stunning BEACH BLOCK Townhouse in Atlantic City. Four spacious bedrooms & 3.5 bathrooms, complete with beautiful open-concept living level. Impeccably furnished - you have to see this one to understand. Not one but THREE decks featuring breathtaking OCEAN VIEWS that you’ll want to show off to family and friends. And you can - renovated kitchen w/ counter seating and dining table makes this one perfect for entertaining the family and friends. Master Bedroom with master bath and private deck. Short distance to all of AC's nightlife and restaurants. 3 blocks to Ventnor and a 5 min drive to Margate.