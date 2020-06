Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

BEACH BLOCK FULL SUMMER RENTAL!! Enjoy your beautiful summer mornings with a cup of coffee, and take a look at the stars at night on the rear back patio. This garden level apartment is beach block just steps away from the boardwalk. Close to the casinos, transportation, restaurants and more!! Great pull out couch for guests in the living room, and new hardwood floors in the spacious bedroom. Have a relaxing summer... CALL TODAY!!