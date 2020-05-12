49 East Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newer Immaculate 2nd floor apartment at the Village Green in Annandale, a small upscale friendly community in a great location close to the charming town of Clinton.



Granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, large eat-in-kitchen.



Yes pets are allowed, dogs - $50 per month pet fee, weight limit is 40 pounds

Utility package is in addition to the rent and includes all the utilities $175.00 per month.

Tenant must have a credit score of 680 or higher, proof of income, background check.

Available for move in July 31st

Call Jennifer for more information or to view this apartment in person or video tour or facetime tour is available by appointment