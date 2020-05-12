All apartments in Annandale
49 East Street
Last updated May 12 2020

49 East Street

49 East St · (201) 845-7300
Location

49 East St, Annandale, NJ 08801

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,650

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newer Immaculate 2nd floor apartment at the Village Green in Annandale, a small upscale friendly community in a great location close to the charming town of Clinton.

Granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, large eat-in-kitchen.

Yes pets are allowed, dogs - $50 per month pet fee, weight limit is 40 pounds
Utility package is in addition to the rent and includes all the utilities $175.00 per month.
Tenant must have a credit score of 680 or higher, proof of income, background check.
Available for move in July 31st
Call Jennifer for more information or to view this apartment in person or video tour or facetime tour is available by appointment

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49 East Street have any available units?
49 East Street has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 49 East Street have?
Some of 49 East Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 49 East Street currently offering any rent specials?
49 East Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49 East Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 49 East Street is pet friendly.
Does 49 East Street offer parking?
No, 49 East Street does not offer parking.
Does 49 East Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 49 East Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 49 East Street have a pool?
No, 49 East Street does not have a pool.
Does 49 East Street have accessible units?
No, 49 East Street does not have accessible units.
Does 49 East Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 49 East Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 49 East Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 49 East Street does not have units with air conditioning.
