in unit laundry dishwasher range refrigerator

Ready for August 9, 2020 occupancy! Very sweet home in great condition. End of road location near the river and walking path. Two bedroom, one bath. Living room, kitchen, first floor laundry. Storage shed. Tenant pays utilities and yard maintence. Wood stove available. Application and references required. $25 fee paid by potential tenant at time of application for credit check. Security deposit. NO SMOKERS. NO PETS.